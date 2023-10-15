USMNT vs Ghana: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The United States men’s national team faces Ghana on Tuesday in a bid to restore the big positive vibes around the team.

The Yanks took a 1-0 lead over Germany through a Christian Pulisic golazo on Saturday in the biggest test since the 2022 World Cup, but were run over in the second half en route to a eye-opening 3-1 loss in Connecticut.

Now Gregg Berhalter’s men get a chance to defeat another World Cup participant on home soil, as the Black Stars of Ghana meet the USMNT in Nashville.

Ghana is led by ex-Newcastle and Brighton coach Chris Hughton, and is coming off a 2-0 loss to Mexico in Charlotte on Saturday.

Kick off: 8:30pm ET (Tuesday, Oct. 17)

TV channel en Espanol: Universo, Telemundo

Stream link: Watch live online via Peacock Premium en Espanol

Focus on the USMNT

It’s unclear how many changes Berhalter will make following the loss to Germany.

We know that Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Sergino Dest, and Matt Turner are nailed-on starters for most games, and they could well again begin on the pitch in Nashville.

Berhalter’s preference of Saturday starters Tim Ream, Gio Reyna, and Folarin Balogun is less clear, while Joe Scally and Chris Richards are also question marks.

The boss handed meaningful minutes to Luca de la Torre, Brenden Aaronson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Ricardo Pepi on Saturday, while Johnny Cardoso and Kevin Paredes entered for the final 15 minutes.

Players who didn’t play at all? Alex Zendejas, Lennard Maloney, Kristoffer Lund, DeJuan Jones, Miles Robinson, and Ethan Horvath.

De La Torre and Reyna again sharing time would make sense, while Carter-Vickers and Pepi getting starts could also be in play. Might Ethan Horvath go between the sticks with Turner entrenched as starter?

Focus on Ghana

Chris Hughton was a technical advisor for Ghana but was promoted to head coach in February. Saturday’s loss to Mexico was his first as Black Stars boss, following wins over Angola, Central African Republic, and Liberia, and draws with Angola and Madagascar.

This will be Ghana’s last chance to prepare for World Cup qualification, which begins next month with matches against Madagascar and Comoros.

Ghana has questions in goal but plenty of proven talent in the rest of the squad, beginning up front with Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

The midfield is led by Premier League stars Thomas Partey (Arsenal) and Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), while the back line has familiar names like Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), and Daniel Amarey (Besiktas).