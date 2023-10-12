USMNT vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USMNT host Germany in East Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday as Gregg Berhalter’s side have a high-profile friendly against the four-time World Cup champs.

Berhalter was placed back in charge of the USMNT in the summer and won both of his first two games back in charge last month as friendly wins against Uzbekistan (3-0) and Oman (4-0) saw the U.S. put out close to their strongest starting lineup for both games.

This friendly against a fired up Germany squad will be a huge test for this young USMNT side, as Germany’s superstars will be out to prove their worth to new boss Julian Nagelsmann who replaced Hansi Flick who was fired last month. This will be Nagelsmann’s first game in charge of Die Mannschaft and we can expect to see a reaction from the European powerhouse.

After crashing out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage, Germany have been all over the place over the last 10 months but Nagelsmann’s arrival sparks a new era for the EURO 2024 hosts and all eyes will be on going far in that tournament on home soil this coming summer.

Focus on USMNT

This is a big window for the USMNT as they host both Germany and Ghana in friendlies and we will get to see how big of an improvement this young team has made over the last 10 months since reaching the last 16 of the World Cup. In the last 10 months the USMNT have largely played against CONCACAF opponents, so we’re not quite sure where they’re at. These upcoming friendlies will give us a much better idea, especially as it seems like Berhalter will just carry on where he left off after his contract was not renewed at the end of last year pending an investigation into his personal conduct, but he was then re-hired after his former assistants Anthony Hudson and BJ Callaghan did superb jobs as the USMNT won the CONCACAF Nations League and a weakened roster came to within penalty kicks of reaching the Gold Cup final.

Influential midfielder and captain Tyler Adams is still missing after a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury, which is a big blow, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Gio Reyna (he and Berhalter have held positive talks following the post-World Cup fallout) are back from injury and newbie Lennard Maloney is joined by youngsters Kevin Paredes and Kristoffer Lund. All eyes will be on the forward quartet of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Reyna to see how they click if they all play together and without Adams in midfield, extra responsibility will be given to duo of Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah who have both started the Serie A campaigns well for Juventus and AC Milan respectively.

Focus on Germany

Die Mannschaft have called up some new faces, with Nagelsmann potentially handing Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich and Kevin Behrens their first cap. Other than that, this is a very experienced Germany squad with Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels and Marc Andre ter-Stegen all expected to start. This is a stacked Germany side and you have to think that the fresh energy of Nagelsmann (he’s still just 36 years old) arriving will help them hit the reset button after a really poor few years which was obviously impacted recently by not having qualifiers for EURO 2024.