 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_notredameduke_230927.jpg
No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 17 Duke: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Europe has lead; U.S. has momentum entering singles
nbc_pff_notredameduke_230927.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame cannot afford a hangover heading to Duke on Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totliv_gakpogoal_230930.jpg
Gakpo brings 10-men Liverpool level v. Tottenham
nbc_golf_capgeminibestapproaches_230930.jpg
Best approach shots of Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_awsbestmatchday2_230930.jpg
Best match of Ryder Cup Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_notredameduke_230927.jpg
No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 17 Duke: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Europe has lead; U.S. has momentum entering singles
nbc_pff_notredameduke_230927.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame cannot afford a hangover heading to Duke on Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totliv_gakpogoal_230930.jpg
Gakpo brings 10-men Liverpool level v. Tottenham
nbc_golf_capgeminibestapproaches_230930.jpg
Best approach shots of Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_awsbestmatchday2_230930.jpg
Best match of Ryder Cup Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Adams injury update: ‘He will be out for some time’

  
Published September 30, 2023 01:37 PM

Just days after USMNT captain Tyler Adams made his comeback after six months out injured, Bournemouth have revealed the influential midfielder has suffered a significant injury setback.

[ MORE: Full USMNT schedule ]

After making the move from Leeds Untied in the summer Adams, 24, made his Bournemouth debut on Wednesday as they beat Stoke City 2-0 in the League Cup.

It was his first outing since March earlier this year, as he had worked so hard to recover from a serious hamstring injury.

Speaking after Bournemouth’s 4-0 home defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was asked why Tyler Adams was not in Bournemouth’s 18-man squad for the game.

This is not an update that USMNT fans will want to hear.

Latest Tyler Adams injury news

“I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well,” Iraola said, via the Bournemouth Echo. “He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

“It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”