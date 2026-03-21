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Fulham vs Burnley LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published March 21, 2026 09:55 AM

Fulham host Burnley on Saturday with both teams needing a win to keep their hopes for the season on track.

WATCH Fulham v Burnley

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (March 21)
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Fulham vs Burnley score: Kick off, 11am ET

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Muniz

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Humphreys, Esteve, Laurent; Walker, Hannibal, Ward-Prowse, Hartman; Anthony, Flemming, Foster

Fulham team news, focus

Kevin is out and Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt as Fulham need some of their attackers to step up big time down the stretch. Raul Jimenez, Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson all need to regain their best form fast if Fulham are going to push hard to qualify for Europe.

Burnley team news, focus

Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. Parker will try to keep this game tight and then roll the dice late on. The 3-4-2-1 system has been working well with Zian Flemming leading the line and so many dangerous crosses from the likes of Kyle Walker and James Ward-Prowse being flung in.

Fulham vs Burnley preview

Marco Silva’s Fulham are without a win in their last three games in all competitions as they drew 0-0 at struggling Nottingham Forest last weekend, lost at home in the FA Cup last 16 to second-tier Southampton and lost at home to struggling West Ham before that. They didn’t score a single goal across those three games. Fulham can still qualify for Europe but they must get back on track quickly.

Burnley are desperate for a win as they try to stay in the Premier League. Scott Parker’s side drew 0-0 at home against Bournemouth last weekend but are nine points from safety with eight games to go. If they win at Fulham, they have a real chance of taking this scrap to stay up into the final few games of the season.

Fulham vs Burnley prediction

This feels like a big home win as Fulham will vent their frustration from recent weeks. Fulham 3-1 Burnley.