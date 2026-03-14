Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth: Zeroes leave Clarets, Cherries kicking themselves

Burnley and Bournemouth both needed all three points for their season’s goals and walked away with one each from a frustrating 0-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

A game with 37 shot attempts and almost 3.5 expected goals — 22 and 2.88 for the visitors — would not yield a goal and leaves the Clarets and Cherries looking ruefully at the table.

WATCH — Burnley v Bournemouth full match replay

Bournemouth’s 41st point inches them into ninth place, three back of seventh-place Brentford who have a match-in-hand. Europe is still a possibility, but another low-scoring draw despite decent production will leave manager Andoni Iraola in a bad frame of mind.

Burnley’s 20th point moves them eight back of safety with eight matches to go, and Scott Parker will know his team could’ve easily found all of the points especially during a purple — claret? — patch to finish the first half.

Clarets, Cherries cut-and-dried

The explanation is easy for both of these teams when it comes to their point totals defying the fight we see on a week-to-week basis. Bournemouth have 44 goals this season but they’ve been blanked three times — all scoreless draws — since selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City. In fact, in the nine Premier League games since Semenyo left town, the Cherries have 10 goals. That’s 1.1 goals per game, down from the 1.62 they nabbed with the Ghanaian. And that’s despite a fixture list that hasn’t been a murderer’s row. Now, with Arsenal, Man City, Manchester United, and Newcastle left on the league slate, it’s difficult to see Bournemouth reaching Europe without a much sharper cutting edge.

Burnley may have more goals than three other teams in the division but they’ve hemorrhaged goals and it’s ironic that their first clean sheet of 2026 — and just fourth of the season — comes on a day they could not manufacture a goal. Sometimes a team just doesn’t have enough gas to complete the trip, and that’s Burnley this season. They’ll now need to win at least four of their last eight matches. They’ve won four of their first 30. Shoulder shrug emoji.

What’s next?

Bournemouth get a rare Friday afternoon kickoff at home to Manchester United, a day before Burnley go to Fulham for an 11am ET Saturday kickoff.

Burnley vs Bournemouth final score: 0-0

Full time

Either could’ve won it. Neither did, and Bournemouth will be especially upset to see 2.88 xG turn into just one point.

Final moves

Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu will help Burnley chase the three points in place of Flemming and Josh Laurent.

It comes a minute after Iraola removed Rayan for Enes Unal.

Cherries make switch

Eli Junior Kroupi’s day ends and David Brooks is into the fold for the final 10 minutes.

Burnley subs

Maxime Esteve is struggling with an injury and he’ll come off for Joe Worrall, while Lucas Pires replaces Quilindschy Hartman for the final 16 minutes plus stoppage.

Subs

Bournemouth introduced Amine Adli and Alex Jimenex around the hour mark for Ryan Christie and Adam Smith.

Burnley answered a few minutes later with Marcus Edwards for Lyle Foster.

Halftime — Burnley 0-0 Bournemouth

Shots finished 9-9 as the Clarets not only found their footing but kept it.

This game’s absolutely up for grabs.

Anthony clobbers the bar

Oh he’s been bright against his old mates, and Jaidon Anthony sneaks away from his mark to meet a back post corner and absolutely smashes the front underside of the cross bar with a vicious volley.

It bounds out and this game stays 0-0 into the 43rd minute.

And there’s Burnley

Jaidon Anthony, the ex-Bournemouth man and one of Burnley’s true bright lights in attack, cuts in from the left side and puts his right foot into a shot across goal.

It requires a two-handed parry from Djordje Petrovic to keep the Clarets from a smash-and-grab lead.

Cherries testing Clarets

Bournemouth continue to keep the ball and seek openings.

They find one and Marcus Tavernier rips a shot from distance that is saved by a stooping Martin Dubravka.

0-0, 22'.

Bournemouth immediately find front foot

Four minutes in and the Cherries have already won multiple corners and kept possession in the Burnley third.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Humphreys, Laurent, Hartman, Ward-Prowse, Mejbri, Flemming, Foster, Anthony

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Smith, Hill, Christie, Tavernier, Scott, Rayan, Kroupi, Evanilson

Burnley vs Bournemouth preview

Burnley have nine matches to make up nine points on 17th place, and the Turf Moor will be hoping that Saturday is a day their heroes take three of them. Scott Parker and his Clarets have dropped back-to-back games in very different ways following a pair of positive results spurred hope of a great escape. A 4-3 loss at home to Brentford in Week 28 including heart-breaking razor-thin decisions while a 2-0 loss at Everton a few days later included far fewer thrills.

WATCH — Burnley v Bournemouth

Bournemouth are well out of their brutal two months slump to end 2025 but Andoni Iraola is now lamenting a trio of draws to West Ham, Sunderland, and Brentford that has cost them firm footing in the race to qualify for Europe. The Cherries have four wins and five draws since beating Spurs on January 7 and are just four points off seventh-place Brentford, three back of Everton. Fifth and sixth have 48 points, so it looks like Bournemouth are in the middle of anywhere between 6-8 teams harboring hopes of seventh and a place (probably) in the Conference League.

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Zian Flemming (calf), Armando Broja (ankle), Marcus Edwards (unspecified), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Cook (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring)

Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction

The Clarets are capable of magic moments. Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming both have shots at a double-digit goal season and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has stolen some points for them this season (though not of late). Bournemouth will be favored to find the goal between Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan, and Evanilson. And they’ll likely do it more often than their hosts. Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth.

How to watch Burnley vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock