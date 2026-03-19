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How to watch Everton vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 19, 2026 09:57 AM

Everton host Chelsea on Saturday in an intriguing encounter on Merseyside.

WATCH Everton v Chelsea

David Moyes’ Everton lost 2-0 at Arsenal last weekend but they were right in the game until late on and missed several glorious chances to take the lead. The Toffees are in the hunt for European qualification and are really fun to watch.

Chelsea are reeling as they lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle last weekend and were hammered 8-2 on aggregate by PSG in the UEFA Champions League last 16 after a 3-0 beating in the second leg at home in midweek. Rosenior is under pressure already and Chelsea have to improve defensively if they’re going to finish in the top four this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 21)
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Everton team news, focus

Center back duo Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski are both doubts after missing the defeat at Arsenal last weekend. That means Michael Keane and Jake O’Brien could continue there. Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are a real handful in attack and will look to hit Chelsea on the counter.

Chelsea team news, focus

Reece James and Filip Jorgensen are the latest Chelsea players to suffer injuries, with Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile also doubts. Trevoh Chalobah is out as Rosenior has a real headache in central defense. Given the huge defeat they suffered to PSG, Chelsea will be lacking in confidence and will know they are vulnerable defensively on the break.

Everton vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like a game where Everton will make the most of a fragile Chelsea side. Especially on the counter. Everton 2-1 Chelsea.