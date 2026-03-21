Liam Rosenior reaction to Chelsea’s defensive circus, Sanchez errors in blowout loss at Everton

Liam Rosenior’s disappointment was written all over his face through Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

MORE — Everton v Chelsea recap, video highlights

The Blues made huge errors at the back as goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was very poor, the center backs weren’t much better, and Everton forward Beto dominated the game.

Beto nearly made the most of a very early Sanchez error which was a harbinger of what was to come as the Bissau-Guinean scored twice and won an aerial that Iliman Ndiaye turned into the Toffees’ third goal.

It was so poor from the Blues, who were without Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah for the first time and the yield was not fruitful.

Liam Rosenior reaction to Chelsea’s defensive circus in blowout loss at Everton

What happened today? “Goals give you energy and at the moment we are gifting goals away. Poor goals. We started the game edgy, a few cheap giveaways and then we play our way into the game. It seems to be happening too often especially the last few weeks where we’ve given really, really cheap goals away. We give the crowd energy.”

It’s on you and your staff to fix it: “100%. The responsibility and accountability is with me. We played in a different way. We dropped the team a little bit deeper today, played in a 4-4-2 shape. We were a bit too comfortable today. The difference again in both boxes is they were clinical. Ndiaye’s finish is clinical. We had chances especially in the first half. We don’t take them and if you don’t

“We’re a point away from the Champions League. I’m learning about this club, a massive club. There’s a lot of noise — a lot of negative noise and rightfully so from our performances this week. We’ve taken 17 points from my 10 games, I think that’s fourth during my time. We have to forget the noise and keep our confidence and composure. The international break is probably coming at a good time.”

“The lads want to do really well. We want to give everything to the club. We are a young group. We are emotional but it’s about wanting to do more for the club.”

How can you fix Robert Sanchez? “It’s so difficult so quickly after a game to speak about an individual performance. Rob is a top goalkeeper and they have days like this. Pickford makes a great save. Now is not a time for talking. It’s a time for me and my staff to analyze. The players go away and when they come back we’ll have a few clear weeks to really work with the boys.”

“It’s not a lack of effort, the lads are trying.”

Jorell Hato reaction — Chelsea have to reset over international break

Thoughts on the game? “Very disappointed of course. It was just not enough from our side. I think we tried but today it was not enough.”

What happened? Tired, tactics, emotions? “I don’t know. It’s hard to say what it is but how painful it is we have to look forward. International break, everyone has time. We’re still in FA Cup and we can reach where we want, the top four.”

What’s it like in the team room? “Quiet. Everyone is disappointed. We have to look forward because it’s still not done. It’s painful but we have to go forward.”

“Everyone is still confident that we can reach what we want. Maybe it’s good that we have the international break and everyone has time to think about going forward.”

Have to stay together? “I don’t have to say anything about the fans. They were great today and for us it’s important to stay together as a team, players, and staff.”