Everton 3-0 Chelsea: Toffees feast on Blues blundering backs, keeper

Beto and Everton feasted on error-prone Chelsea on Saturday, inflicting an embarrassing 3-0 defeat on the Blues at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

MORE — Liam Rosenior reaction to defensive errors, Sanchez

The Bissau-Guinean scored twice and won a huge header that led to Iliman Ndiaye’s goal as Everton hit 46 points to slide into seventh place, just two back of sixth-place Chelsea.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez struggled with the ball at his feet and between his legs, while the side did not adjust well to the absences of newly-injured Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

WATCH — Everton v Chelsea full match replay

The loss is Chelsea’s fourth-straight across all competitions, with a pair of Champions League defeats to PSG joining a PL loss at home to Newcastle. Their last goal was in the first loss to PSG, running their goalless streak to 303 minutes.

More to come...

What’s next?

Another big European six-pointer awaits Everton after the international break, as they’ll visit Brentford at 10am ET on April 11.

Chelsea can try to work out their kinks at home to Port Vale in an FA Cup quarterfinal on April 4 before returning to the Premier League at home to Manchester City on April 12.

Everton vs Chelsea final score: 3-0

Beto 33', 62', Iliman Ndiaye 76'

Everton vs Chelsea live updates — by Nick Mendola

Full time — Everton 3-0 Chelsea

Rosenior’s efforts to shore up his beleagured back line did not go well, and his goalkeeper didn’t help things.

Iliman Ndiaye goal — Everton 3-0 Chelsea

Chelsea undone again.

Rosenior looks furious as Beto wins a Jordan Pickford goal kick backward in front of Wesley Fofana.

Moises Caicedo can’t keep Iliman Ndiaye from the spoils and a gorgeous arrow into the upper reaches of the far side-netting.

Beto goal (and Sanchez error) — Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Not really debatable at this point: Robert Sanchez has no confidence.

Idrissa Gana Gueye seizes a ball out of the air and leads an Everton counter attack.

The Toffees get into the box and Gana Gueye feeds Beto, who wheels and rips a hopeful shot toward Sanchez.

The keeper fails to keep it from going through his legs and it’s 2-0.

Ambitious from Enzo

Fernandez tries a curler across goal toward the far post and Joao Pedro is trying to redirect it inside the post.

It might’ve just missed wide but Jordan Pickford flies to his left anyway to palm it out for a corner..

Sub at the break

Alejandro Garnacho replaces Malo Gusto, who landed awkwardly in the first half.

Moises Caicedo should drop to right back with Enzo Fernandez playing deeper next to Romeo Lavia as Chelsea chase an equalizer.

Halftime — Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Chelsea are leading in shots by more than double (9-4) and have about 60% of the ball.

But it’s not great at the back and Liam Rosenior may make a switch there as the Blues have not adjusted well to the absences of Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea nearly answer

Jordan Pickford (arguably) makes an error going for a corner kick and the ball bounds back to Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine chops a hard volley toward goal but Pickford recovers to his right to make an excellent leaping save.

Beto goal — Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Creak, creak, creak, snap.

James Garner plays Beto in behind Wesley Fofana.

The Blues back is nipping at Beto’s heels and hoping Sanchez can close down the center forward.

Beto sees Sanchez lean to his right and that’s the invitation he requires to dink it the other way.

Chelsea a mess at the back

Mistakes and open spaces from the Blues (wearing white, against the Toffees, who are in blue (naturally)).

James Garner has a shot blocked from 14 yards and Everton have grown in confidence.

0-0, 15'.

Robert Sanchez plays into his reputation

Just awful from the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Robert Sanchez takes a back pass and then a heavy touch. He sees Beto coming and somehow decides to dribble out of it.

Beto takes the ball off of him but Moises Caicedo zips back to put out the fire.

With Filip Jorgensen injured, Chelsea only have 22-year-old Teddy Sharman-Lowe on the bench. Sharman-Lowe has been in a starter in loan stints with Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, and Havant & Waterlooville.

Team news evaluated

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is out for a month or more, and Jorell Hato is heading inside to partner with Wesley Fofana. Reece James is out for a few weeks so Malo Gusto starts at right back. Pedro Neto is back, so Alejandro Garnacho heads to the bench.

Everton will start Beto up top over Thierno Barry.. Jarrad Branthwaite hasn’t passed his fitness test, while Timothy Iroegbunam doesn’t start for the Toffees.

Everton lineup

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Everton vs Chelsea preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

David Moyes’ Everton lost 2-0 at Arsenal last weekend but they were right in the game until late on and missed several glorious chances to take the lead. The Toffees are in the hunt for European qualification and are really fun to watch.

Chelsea are reeling as they lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle last weekend and were hammered 8-2 on aggregate by PSG in the UEFA Champions League last 16 after a 3-0 beating in the second leg at home in midweek. Rosenior is under pressure already and Chelsea have to improve defensively if they’re going to finish in the top four this season.

Everton team news, focus

Center back duo Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski are both doubts after missing the defeat at Arsenal last weekend. That means Michael Keane and Jake O’Brien could continue there. Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are a real handful in attack and will look to hit Chelsea on the counter.

Chelsea team news, focus

Reece James and Filip Jorgensen are the latest Chelsea players to suffer injuries, with Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile also doubts. Trevoh Chalobah is out as Rosenior has a real headache in central defense. Given the huge defeat they suffered to PSG, Chelsea will be lacking in confidence and will know they are vulnerable defensively on the break.

Everton vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like a game where Everton will make the most of a fragile Chelsea side. Especially on the counter. Everton 2-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 21)

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network