Chelsea 0-3 (2-8 agg.) PSG: Blues bounced from Champions League by defending champs

Chelsea crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing to PSG by three goals for the second time in a week on Tuesday, with the defending European champions advancing to the quarterfinals following an 8-2 aggregate victory.

MORE — Champions League bracket, schedule

PSG wasted no time putting the tie to bed in the second leg in London, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 6-2 on aggregate in the 6th minute and Bradley Barcola scored for 7-2 in the 15th. 19-year-old Senny Mayulu put the cherry on top in the 62nd, leaving Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior with plenty of questions to answer after such a lopsided defeat in both legs.

PSG will face the winner of Liverpool vs Galatasaray (currently 0-1) after Wednesday’s second leg at Anfield.

What’s next?

Everton vs Chelsea — Saturday, 1:30 pm ET

PSG vs Liverpool/Galatasaray — April 7/8, 14/15 (Champions League quarterfinals)

Chelsea vs PSG live updates - by Andy Edwards

Chelsea vs PSG final score: 0-3 (2-8 agg.)

Goalscorers: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (6'), Bradley Barcola (15'), Senny Mayulu (62')

GOAL! Chelsea 0-3 (2-8 agg.) PSG: Mayulu tacks on another on the counter (62')

The #UCL holders are cruising against Chelsea 🏆



Senny Mayulu bags PSG's third with a brilliant finish, and the away side are now 8-2 up on aggregate ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qVFRi3yKPn — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2026

GOAL! Chelsea 0-2 (2-7 agg.) PSG: Barcola bags his 2nd goal of the tie (15')

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 (2-6 agg.) PSG: Kvaratskhelia scores his 3rd goal of the tie, in 20 minutes (8')

WHAT A START FOR PSG IN LONDON 🔥



Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and a beauty from Bradley Barcola extends the French side's lead to 7-2 on aggregate 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PO9EgZGxW9 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 17, 2026

Chelsea starting XI

Sanchez - Chalobah, Sarr, Hato, Cucurella - Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez - Palmer, Neto, Pedro

PSG starting XI

Safonov - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes - Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves - Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

How to watch Chelsea vs PSG live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 17)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg in Paris after their late implosion, Liam Rosenior’s side are really struggling for form both in Europe and the Premier League. They need a couple of goals early, and for PSG to have an off day, to try and pull off a miraculous comeback. Chelsea are streaky and their talented attackers have to hit PSG hard early, and often, to make this possible.

But this is also reigning European champions PSG we are talking about and Luis Enrique’s side always seem to keep finding new levels at this stage of the season. They were open defensively in the first leg but they are so dynamic in attack and PSG’s aim will be to withstand the early pressure from Chelsea and take the sting out of the tie with some precise and punishing counter attacks.

Chelsea team news, focus

Filip Jorgensen has a groin issue and after his mistakes in the first leg, it was likely Robert Sanchez would come back in goal for the second leg anyway. Reece James is out for this game with a hamstring issue, as Chelsea’s skipper has suffered another injury which will keep him out for the next few weeks. Estevao is back in training which is a boost, while Rosenior is likely to go very attacking with his lineup. Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez really have to step up and deliver some big moments early.

PSG team news, focus

The fitness of Ousmane Dembele continues to be managed but the fact he was fit for the first leg was a big boost for PSG. Key midfielder Fabian Ruiz remains out injured but having Joao Neves back from injury for the first leg win was also huge and that will give PSG some much-needed extra control.

Chelsea vs PSG prediction

This feels like Chelsea could do it, but PSG will have too much on the break and get the job done to reach the quarterfinals. Chelsea 2-2 (4-7 agg.) PSG.