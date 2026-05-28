How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The 2025-26 club season comes to an end on Saturday (12 pm ET), when newly crowned Premier League kings Arsenal face perennial French and defending European champions PSG in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

WATCH — PSG vs Arsenal

After winning their first PL title in 22 years, Mikel Arteta’s side can now add the club’s first-ever European title to the haul and celebrate a famous double through the streets of north London on Sunday. The Gunners reached last season’s Champions League semifinal, where they were knocked out by PSG as they stormed their way to a first European trophy of their own. Arsenal have only ever been in one Champions League final, which they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006.

PSG struggled during the latter stages of the league phase this year, as they dropped points against Bayern Munich, Athletic Bilbao, Sporting CP and Newcastle in four of their final five games and finished 11th. Luis Enrique’s side only snuck past Monaco 5-4 in the first knockout round, but it has been sheer and utter dominance since then — 8-2 vs Chelsea, 4-0 vs Liverpool and a 6-5 triumph over Bayern in the semifinals that will be remembered as one of the best Champions League ties of all time. They haven’t just won and dominated along the way, but entertained the masses and embarrassed their opponents at times.

See below for everything you need to know about PSG vs Arsenal.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 12 pm ET Saturday (May 30)

Venue: Puskas Arena — Budapest, Hungary

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Chevalier (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Ben White (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (muscular), Noni Madueke (muscular), Christian Norgaard (knock)

PSG vs Arsenal prediction

PSG aren’t just a brilliant attacking team, but an incredibly hard-working side without the ball and they will give Arsenal’s backline all kinds of trouble if/when they try to pass out of the back. Not to mention, the quality of attacking depth they have to bring off the bench if the Gunners can keep it close for an hour or so. PSG 2-1 Arsenal.