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Kai Havertz scores superb goal for Arsenal in Champions League final vs PSG

  
Published May 30, 2026 12:14 PM

Kai Havertz put Arsenal in a wonderful position less than six minutes into the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, as he scored a brilliant goal from a ridiculous angle.

After the ball ricocheted off Leandro Trossard and set Havertz free down the left, he wandered into the box and PSG gave him plenty of space as the German forward was at a very tight angle.

But he somehow smashed home at the near post over Safonov in PSG’s goal to put Arsenal 1-0 up.

Havertz scored the winner for Chelsea in the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021 and five years later he put Arsenal ahead against PSG.

Havertz is just the third player in history to score in a Champions League final for two different clubs.