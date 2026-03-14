Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle: Gordon, Magpies take rare win at Stamford Bridge

Anthony Gordon’s first-half goal gave Newcastle United a rare win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

MORE — Liam Rosenior reacts to loss, lack of finish

The win gives the Magpies a surprise trio of points in that hopes of moving back into a European place on the table, while Chelsea’s loss hurts its top-five plans.

Newcastle pulls into ninth place with 42 points, two points off seventh and six behind fifth-place Chelsea and sixth-place Liverpool.

WATCH — Chelsea v Newcastle full match replay

The win is the Magpies’ first at Stamford Bridge since May 2012 under manager Alan Pardew.

Both teams have Champions League second legs this week.

Chelsea’s Blues looked green in the final third

Chelsea have top-five talent all over the pitch but they’ve been off their game when it comes to cashing chances all season. That didn’t change on Saturday. The Blues entered the game with 53 goals scored off 61.55 xG during their Premier League season and couldn’t make anything of another 1.43 xG on Sunday. Newcastle came prepared to defend and their resolve strengthened when they took the lead on their very first real bit of danger. Enzo Fernandez played as a No. 10 to try and get freedom for Cole Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho, and Joao Palmer. Fernandez was fine but Palmer was followed all over the field from a safe distance when he got the ball and the Magpies treated Garnacho like the only thing coming from him was a cross or a shot. It worked well. Pedro wasn’t good enough up top on the day and Liam Delap squandered his chances. Pedro Neto was missed and the attacking group really owes a meal to Reece James, Moises Caicedo, and the group behind the attackers who labored to get the ball onto their feet.

What’s next?

Chelsea host PSG at 4pm ET Tuesday in the second of their Champions League last 16 second leg. They trail 5-2. Their next Premier League game comes at 1:30pm Saturday at Everton.

Newcastle are 1-1 with Barcelona as they head to Spain for their UCL second leg at 1:45pm Wednesday. Next in the PL is a visit from Sunderland at 8am Sunday, March 22 in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Chelsea vs Newcastle final score: 0-1

Anthony Gordon 18'

Full time

Newcastle win a first game at Chelsea since 2012!

Eight minutes stoppage time

Chelsea being rewarded for their gripes about Newcastle’s timing of restarts.

Delap heads wide

Close for the big striker, who has missed the mark on a couple of chances in the second half.

Chelsea move

Jorell Hato exits for Wesley Fofana in the 83rd minute. Still 1-0 to the visitors.

Newcastle double sub

Anthony Elanga and Dan Burn are into the game for Jacob Murphy and the injured Willock.

This will surely change the formation a bit.

Again, rare danger nearly gets Newcastle a goal

Anthony Gordon gets the ball and just enough space outside the arc to let loose with a curler that is parried by Sanchez.

Newcastle sub

Woltemade exits the midfield in a winning experiment so far for Howe, with Joelinton taking his place in the 67th minute.

Another Chelsea change

Rosenior’s second move is another single sub. Romeo Lavia replaces Moises Caicedo just after the hour mark.

Chelsea start half on the front foot

Liam Delap is into the game for Malo Gusto and the Blues are mixing it up.

He wins the ball with a hard challenge atop the 18 and snaps into a hard shot that Aaron Ramsdale parries away only for Chelsea to keep the ball.

Halftime — Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle

A counterattacking special, as Newcastle have crafted much of the game’s prime danger off very rare spells with the ball.

Shot attempts are 10-3 to the hosts, who have held almost two-thirds of the ball. But the all-English rush of Livramento to Willock to Gordon ended with a 0.93 xG finish and it’s 1-0 to the visitors.

Newcastle stifling hosts

Chelsea have kept the ball but invention has been an issue and the Magpies are holding their line.

Anthony Gordon goal — Chelsea 0-1 Newcastle

Out of absolutely nothing.

The first five shots belonged to Chelsea, but Newcastle take the lead completely against the run of play.

Tino Livramento hops into the midfield and plays Joe Willock toward the box. The ex-Arsenal man is nearly caught by Reece James thanks to a tough touch, but keeps his composure and slides it left to Anthony Gordon.

The blonde-haired forward also fights the ball a bit but slides it inside the near post for 1-0.

Gordon tucks away Newcastle's opener v. Chelsea Newcastle pick apart Chelsea's defensive line and Anthony Gordon scores one of the easiest goals he'll score all season to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Blues knocking away

Cole Palmer slices a shot well wide of the goal from inside the box, a shot that came not too long after Malick Thiaw stepped in to block an incisive Reece James cross.

So far, the Blues are having predictable control against a Newcastle team missing its four best midfielders — their position of strength. Sandro Tonali is sick, Joelinton is on the bench, and both Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes are on the shelf.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro.

Newcastle lineup

Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Livramento, Ramsey, Willock, Woltemade, Murphy, Barnes, Gordon

Chelsea vs Newcastle preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Chelsea host Newcastle on Saturday with both teams coming off the back of different fortunes in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek.

WATCH — Chelsea v Newcastle

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea went toe-to-toe with PSG in Paris on Wednesday but goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen had a nightmare and they unraveled in a 5-2 defeat. Chelsea are great going forward but they need to stop making defensive errors if they’re going to finish in the Champions League spots in the Premier League and win the FA Cup this season.

Injury-hit Newcastle fared much better in Europe as Eddie Howe rotated masterfully and they drew 1-1 at home against Barcelona on Tuesday, with Lamine Yamal’s last-gasp penalty kick denying them a famous win. Newcastle lost at home against Man City in the FA Cup last weekend and are in the bottom half of the Premier League table. But they showed incredible spirit to secure an impressive win at home against Man United 10 days ago despite playing down a player for over half the game.

Chelsea team news, focus

It will be intriguing to see if Robert Sanchez comes back in or Jorgensen continues in goal. Romeo Lavia could be handed a start as he steps up his recovery from injury, while Rosenior will likely bring in Alejandro Garnacho, Andrey Santos and Jorell Hato. Does Rosenior rotate to keep Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer fresh for the Champions League game against PSG next week? Or does he go full strength for this league game?

Newcastle team news, focus

Eddie Howe will likely rotate heavily once again with Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon likely to start in attack. Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Tino Livramento, and Jacob Murphy are all likely to start too as Newcastle will be more focused on their trip to Barcelona next Wednesday. Not having Bruno Guimaraes available is a big blow but Sandro Tonali is stepping up with some huge performances.

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

This feels like it will be a draw and Chelsea will not be happy with that. Newcastle will be dangerous on the break but both teams are struggling to control games. Chelsea 2-2 Newcastle.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday (March 14)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock