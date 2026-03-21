Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Welbeck the hero as Seagulls soar to victory

Brighton beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as the Seagulls boosted their European hopes and put a further dent in Liverpool’s top four dreams.

WATCH — Full match replay

Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead with a header as Liverpool weren’t happy with his push on Ibrahima Konate, but the Seagulls were the better team throughout.

Milos Kerkez made the most of an awful defensive mistake from Lewis Dunk to get Liverpool level before they break but they never really gained control of this game and Welbeck’s second early in the second half gave Brighton a deserved lead.

The Seagulls looked more likely to add a third than Liverpool did to equalize late on and this was a damaging defeat for Arne Slot, as Liverpool have now lost 10 Premier League games this season.

With the win, their fourth in their last five games, Brighton move on to 43 points and are within touching distance of sixth-place Chelsea. Liverpool remain on 49 points as they’re now three Premier League games without a win.

Slot under serious pressure

This was seriously bad from Liverpool. Just a few days after a brilliant attacking display at home against Galatasaray in the Champions League to reach the quarterfinals in style, this was the complete opposite and proved that the midweek win was the anomaly rather than a new dawn. From their sluggish play on the ball, lack of energy and poor mistakes defensively, it was a performance riddled with bad decisions which is pretty inconceivable given the situation Liverpool are in. How could they lack this much urgency given how tight it is in the top four race? Yes, losing Hugo Ekitike to injury was a big blow but Liverpool still had enough quality to be so much better than they were. Slot looked angry and upset on the sidelines and at the moment he seems to have no control over how his team perform from one game to the next. Liverpool are still in the top four hunt but they have no momentum and at the moment they seem destined to miss out on Champions League qualification. The next few weeks after the international break are huge for Slot as the FA Cup quarterfinal at Man City, Champions League quarterfinal first leg at PSG and a trip to rivals Everton are all coming up in the space of 10 days in early April. It may be harsh to say, but that crucial period will decide Slot’s future at Liverpool.

What’s next?

Brighton head to Burnley on April 11 in the Premier League as they have three weeks off due to the international break and not being in the FA Cup. Liverpool travel to Man City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on April 4, then head to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on April 8 before a home game in the league against Fulham on April 11.

Brighton vs Liverpool score: 2-1

Welbeck 14', 56'; Kerkez 30'

Brighton vs Liverpool live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

It’s all Brighton late on

Jones makes a big block as Brighton push for a third and Ayari dances into the box but somehow Liverpool clear. The Seagulls are finishing strongly and have had plenty of great options to bring off the bench. This underlines the strength of their squad and just how weak Liverpool’s is.

Hinshelwood misses a glorious chance, then Chiesa denied

After Chiesa and Robertson come on for Liverpool and Mitoma and Baleba are on for Brighton, big chance for the hosts to wrap it up as Mitoma dances into the box and plays in Hinshelwood who misses his kick. The ball was a little behind him, but that is still a great chance. At the other end Chiesa races clear but Van Hecke comes up with a big block.

Mamardashvili denies Minteh

Liverpool have their goalkeeper to thank for still being in this. Yankuba Minteh is in but his powerful effort is saved by the huge frame of Mamardashvili.

Verbruggen denies Jones, then Mac Allister heads wide

Finally Liverpool have a shot in the second half. Curtis Jones curls a low shot on target but Verbruggen gets down well to push it away. Verbruggen makes a mess of the corner and it goes out for another which Mac Allister heads wide from six yards out. That was a big chance for the Argentine star and he knows it.

Mamardashvili saves superbly to deny Gomez

What a free kick from Diego Gomez as he curls a beauty towards the top corner but Mamardashvili flings to his left and beats it away. Great effort. Superb save.

Welbeck again!

Minteh with a brilliant cross from the left and Hinshelwood plays it back to Welbeck who taps home. VAR checking for offside... but the goal stands! Welbeck at the double for Brighton.

Mamardashvili saves then Wieffer heads wide

Kadioglu runs towards goal and it’s way too easy for him to get a shot off. Mamardashvili saves well down low. From the resulting corner, which is played short, Wieffer is found in the box but his header is wide. Brighton looking the more likely to get the next goal.

Half time thoughts on Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

That scoreline feels about right. Liverpool have huffed and puffed and created a few chances, but Brighton look pretty dangerous when they break forward and swing crosses into the box. Intriguing second half coming up and compared to Liverpool, Brighton have plenty more options on the bench to change this game.

Mamardashvili saves well

Brighton break and a cross is going towards the back post with Brighton players waiting to finish, but Mamardashvili makes an important stop. Very even since that Liverpool equalizer and Brighton have almost been caught playing out from the back a few times.

Kerkez equalizes after a huge error from Dunk

A long ball forward is flicked back towards his own goal by Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk, but he didn’t see Milos Kerkez lurking. The Hungarian left back nips in and lobs Verbruggen beautifully to make it 1-1. Awful mistake from Dunk. Brilliant finish from Kerkez. We are level in the sun in Brighton!

Good save from Verbruggen!

Lovely play from Liverpool down the right and a cross is swung in. Mac Allister heads it down and it looks like it’s sneaking in to the bottom corner, but Bart Verbruggen gets down really well to save.

Gakpo is in, but can’t make the most of it

Straight away Liverpool have a chance to equalize as Cody Gakpo is in over the top but Mats Wieffer does just enough to put him off and Gakpo can’t sort his feet out.

Welbeck heads home!

Totally against the run of play, Brighton take an early lead at the Amex! A hopeful cross from the left is nodded back across goal superbly by Diego Gomez and Welbeck is on hand to head home. Liverpool want a foul for a push on Ibrahima Konate but the goal stands. Slot isn’t happy with that. Welbeck did have two hands in the back of Konate but was that enough for a foul.

Jones is on as Ekitike can’t continue

He looks really upset Ekitike, as he can’t continue. Curtis Jones is on to replace him and this is a big blow for Slot, who is already missing Mohamed Salah and Alisson to recent injuries. Jones has gone in to an attacking midfield role and Gakpo and Wirtz are floating around up top.

Ekitike down with an impact injury

After just a few minutes Hugo Ekitike is limping around badly. He collided accidentally with James Milner in the center of the pitch and it looks like he has a bit of a dead leg. He’s trying to get going again and is back on the pitch, but he is not moving freely.

Kick off delayed due to traffic accident

The kick off has been pushed back 15 minutes due to a traffic accident on a nearby road.

🚨 Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to a road traffic accident on the A27. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 21, 2026

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

Liverpool lineup

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Brighton team news, focus

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain out, while Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt. It’s no coincidence that Brighton’s upturn in results has coincided with injuries calming down and Hurzeler has found a better balance in the team with James Milner and Pascal Gross locking things down in central midfield.

Liverpool team news, focus

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all remain out and Slot has a very clear starting lineup now. Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai will support Hugo Ekitike, with Mohamed Salah ruled out of this game through injury. Alisson Becker was a last-minute addition to the injury last, and Giorgi Mamardashvili will start between the posts.

Brighton vs Liverpool preview

The Seagulls have picked up in recent weeks with Fabian Hurzeler’s side winning three of their last four games as a huge improvement in their defensive performances has seen them concede just twice in that run. They picked up a big win at Sunderland last weekend to underline their newfound defensive prowess. After a midseason wobble, they are right in the hunt for a European spot.

Liverpool have been dropping points in their quest to qualify for the Champions League and they were frustrated at home last Sunday as they drew 1-1 with Spurs and Arne Slot was booed. But they did hammer Galatasaray 4-0 on Wednesday to seal their spot in the last eight of the Champions League, where they will meet PSG. Liverpool are also in the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they head to Man City, after they beat Brighton a few weeks ago at Anfield in the FA Cup. Slot could still win two trophies and lead Liverpool to Champions League qualification this season, so all is not lost.

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a game which could catch Liverpool out given their exertions in midweek to get past Galatasaray and that Brighton are in very good form. Brighton 2-1 Liverpool.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:45am ET Saturday (March 21)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network