Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison saves the day for Spurs at Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur might have taken a massive step toward avoiding relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, shorthanded as they were, with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

WATCH — Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur full match replay

Liverpool led most of the way after Dominik Szoboszlai smashed his fifth fantastic free kick of the season (all competitions) past Guglielmo Vicario in the 18th minute, but the Reds found it rather more difficult to score a second goal and were made to pay when they let yet another late lead slip away. To make matters worse, it was former Everton star Richarlison, who had a knack for scoring against the Toffees’ biggest rivals, who gave Spurs their point.

Randal Kolo Muani did yeoman’s work to win the ball, keep the ball and play it into Richarlison’s path in the 90th minute. Richarlison was the forgotten man on the backside of the play and he swept the ball past Alisson at the near post before cupping his ears to the Anfield faithful and staring at the masses with a smirk as wide as the River Mersey.

MORE — Igor Tudor reaction | Arne Slot reaction

The draw leaves Liverpool (49 points) 5th in the Premier League table, two point behind 4th-place Aston Villa and one point ahead of Chelsea in 6th. Spurs (30 points) are still just one point above the bottom-three after West Ham (18th) and Nottingham Forest (17th) also drew this week. Spurs host Forest in north London next Sunday (10:15 am ET).

What’s next?

Liverpool vs Galatasaray — Wednesday, 4 pm ET (UEFA Champions League)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid — Wednesday, 4 pm ET (UEFA Champions League)

Brighton vs Liverpool — Saturday, 8:30 am ET (next PL fixture)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest — Sunday, 10:15 am ET (next PL fixture)

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates - by Andy Edwards

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Dominik Szoboszlai (18'), Richarlison (90')

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Spurs: Richarlison slots home after Kolo Muani sets him up (90')

Richarlison silences Anfield with Spurs' equalizer Liverpool had enough chances to put the match to bed but Spurs never gave in, resulting in Richarlison slotting home his side's equalizer in the 90th minute.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Spurs: Szoboszlai bangs another free kick past Vicario (18')

Szoboszlai's screamer gives Liverpool lead Dominik Szoboszlai has done it again! Liverpool's free-kick specialist finds the back of the net for a fifth time this season to give the Reds an early 1-0 lead over Spurs at Anfield.

Liverpool starting XI

Alisson - Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson - Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - Ngumoha, Gakpo, Wirtz

Spurs starting XI

Vicario - Porro, Danso, Dragusin - Spence, Gray, Sarr, Souza - Richarlison, Tel, Solanke

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (March 15)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arne Slot and Liverpool are licking their wounds after a 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday. They are in sixth place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend and their spot in the Champions League for next season is in real danger following their shock defeat at Wolves last time out in the league.

We can’t sugarcoat it: Spurs are in a relegation scrap. Igor Tudor has lost his first four games as their manager, including a humiliating 5-2 defeat at Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday. With Spurs just one point above the relegation zone heading into this weekend, and winning just two of their last 20 league games, they have no confidence and don’t appear to be up for the relegation scrap they find themselves in.

Liverpool team news, focus

Alisson missed the midweek defeat at Galatasaray but could return for this game, while Federico Chiesa is a doubt. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak, and Wataru Endo remain long-term absentees. Slot may have to rotate due to a taxing encounter in Istanbul with Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Alexis Mac Allister all looking sluggish. The likes of Curtis Jones, Jeremie Frimpong, Andy Robertson, and Cody Gakpo could start.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Tudor’s decision to drop Guglielmo Vicario for Antonin Kinsky was a disastrous decision in midweek and Vicario will start this game. Spurs have plenty of injury concerns with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, and Ben Davies all out. Destiny Udogie is a doubt, while Micky van de Ven is suspended and duo Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha collided at the end of their defeat at Atletico and suffered nasty head injuries, as Spurs’ availability issues worsened. Tudor will set Spurs up to defend, probably in a 4-5-1 due to a lack of fit center backs, and hope for a miracle. Dominic Solanke, Xavi Simons, and Conor Gallagher should all start after being on the bench in midweek — provided Gallagher recovers from an illness — with Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso at center back.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This could get very ugly very early for Spurs. Liverpool will run riot. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.