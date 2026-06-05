Rule changes confirmed for 2026 World Cup as IFAB alters VAR, cracks down on subs and ‘timeouts’

There have been a number of notable rule changes confirmed by the International Football Association Board for this summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

There will be VAR review allowed on specific corner kick awards as well as changes in time allowed for substuitions, and moves made to curb so-called “tactical timeouts.”

Here are the new rules set to be enforced beginning June 12 for Day 1 of the World Cup.

Rule changes for the 2026 World Cup

More VAR

The Video Assistant Referee will have expanded powers at this tournament.

VAR can now step in to ask the referee for an on-field review of:



wrongly-awarded second yellow cards (though referees cannot recommend a second yellow if one was not shown during the play)

mistaken identity incidents

incorrectly-awarded corner kicks (must be obvious errors and not delay restart of play).

fouls committed before a set piece is attempted

Player and team conduct rules: Red cards and forfeits

Players will be shown a red card if they cover their mouth during an on-pitch confrontation. This move was inspired by racism accusations toward Gianluca Prestianni by Vinicius Junior in a Champions League match this season.

Also, according to Sky, “players who walk off the pitch in protest of a refereeing decision will also now be shown a red card, while teams causing matches to be abandoned will automatically forfeit the game.”

Players covering their mouths during friendly conversations are not expected to face punishment.

Hydration breaks remain

It’s expected to be a hot summer in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and IFAB has sanctioned another tournament of hydration or “drinks breaks” midway through the half.

The breaks will last three minutes and occur in each half at every game of the tournament.

Time-wasting in focus

Referees are going to use time countdowns on substitutions, throw-ins, and goal kicks, and are also addressing on-field injury delays.

Players will have 10 seconds to leave the pitch after the substitution board has been raised and they have to exit the field at the nearest boundary line. Failure to comply will keep the substitute from entering for at least one minute.

If a goalkeeper goes beyond five seconds, the opposing team will receive a corner kick.

If a throw-in goes beyond five seconds, the ball will be given to the opposition for a throw-in.

As for injuries, players who get treatment on the field will now be required to spend at least one minute off the pitch to await the next stoppage in play. This will not be applied to goalkeepers, head injuries, or incidents where the injured player is set to take a penalty.

Tactical timeouts to be limited without sanctions

Referees are going to stop players from going to visit their coaches when a goalkeeper is injured in what’s become known as a ‘tactical timeout’ where some goalkeepers have been accused of embellishing injuries when their team is under duress and in need of a regroup or rethink.

However, Sky Sports reports that they were unable to come up with an appropriate punishment for tactical timeouts and thusly found keeping players from their benches as the best solution.