World Cup yellow card rules 2026: When does the ‘clean slate rule’ kick in?

FIFA has made changes to their yellow card suspension rules ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we saw games majorly impacted by yellow cards and red cards.

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FIFA want the lessen the chances that key players miss out on huge elimination games, and they’ve adjusted their disciplinary procedures for the tournament.

“Reflective of the expanded format with an extra knockout round, the FIFA Council confirmed an amendment to the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 whereby single yellow cards in the final competition will be cancelled after the group stage and then again after the quarter-finals.”

While yellow cards are a omnipresent part of soccer, players run the risk of acquiring two cautions and being unavailable when their team needs them most. Here’s the breakdown on how yellow cards turn into player suspensions and what happens to cards in between rounds of the tournament.

How many yellow cards equal a player suspension?

If players receive two yellow cards at the 2026 World Cup, it will result in a one-game suspension. If the player receives both cautions in the same game, they will be sent off and serve the suspension in the subsequent match. But players can also receive a suspension after accumulating two yellow cards across separate matches. So once a player has a yellow card to their name, they’ll likely be thinking carefully about how they approach situations to ensure they’re not out of commission at a key moment in the tournament.

This tournament, yellow cards will be wiped clean after the group stage and again after the quarterfinal.

Do yellow cards carry over from the group stage?

At the 2022 World Cup, yellow cards carried over from the group stage into the Round of 16.

This time, they’ll be set back to zero at the end of the group stage as players will get amnesty heading into the Round of 32 at this expanded tournament.

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There is a second “clean slate” from the quarterfinals into the semifinals where all previous cautions are cleared away, so no players in the semifinals will be at risk of missing the final matches (final and third-place) due to accumulated yellow cards from earlier in the tournament.

Per FIFA, if a suspension can’t be served during the World Cup, it will be carried over to the team’s next official national match. We’ve seen this go beyond a game as in the case of Luis Suarez’s infamous biting incident.

What do yellow cards mean at the World Cup?

Yellow cards are essentially cautions (also called “bookings”) given to players by match officials for a variety of infractions including poor sportsmanship, delay of game, intent to injure another player, not maintaining mandated distance from the ball on penalty kicks, impermissible language, or other situations as determined by the referee on the pitch and the Video Assistant Referee. If a player receives multiple yellow cards, either in the same game or across multiple games, they receive an “indirect red,” which results in a one-match suspension.

Yellow cards can be a big problem for a team when it comes to missing key players, but they can also impact a squad’s chance of making it through the tournament. The final tiebreaker to determine which teams advance out of the group stages is the team conduct score, or “fair play” tiebreaker based on the number of yellow and red cards a team has accumulated. In a situation where teams are equal on all other tiebreakers, the side with the higher team conduct score will advance to the round of 16.

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