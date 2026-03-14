 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paula Moltzan
Paula Moltzan returns to World Cup podium after winning Olympic medal
Baseball: World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal-Republic of Korea at Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic qualifies for LA28 Olympic baseball; one more spot available at WBC
WNBA LOgo
Engelbert: Progress in negotiations; Deal needed by Monday to avoid WNBA season disruption

Top Clips

Ant_raw.jpg
HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves’ road win
nbc_dls_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
Is McCarthy era over with Murray in Minnesota?
nbc_nba_lenewlemannix_260313.jpg
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paula Moltzan
Paula Moltzan returns to World Cup podium after winning Olympic medal
Baseball: World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal-Republic of Korea at Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic qualifies for LA28 Olympic baseball; one more spot available at WBC
WNBA LOgo
Engelbert: Progress in negotiations; Deal needed by Monday to avoid WNBA season disruption

Top Clips

Ant_raw.jpg
HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves’ road win
nbc_dls_kylermurrayvikings_260313.jpg
Is McCarthy era over with Murray in Minnesota?
nbc_nba_lenewlemannix_260313.jpg
Mannix argues LeBron’s deferred role helps Lakers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sunderland vs Brighton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published March 14, 2026 09:32 AM

Time is running out on Brighton and Hove Albion’s European hopes as the Seagulls look to climb the table when they visit Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday,

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton are on an uptick in form despite a Week 29 loss to Arsenal stopping their run of wins at two. The Seagulls have 37 points and can still do the math that finds them a path into European soccer next season, but their path to points has often leaned hard on goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

WATCH Sunderland v Brighton

That math almost has to include beating 11th place Sunderland and passing them via goal differential.

Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats ended a month-long wait for a win when they took down Leeds United at Elland Road in Week 29, and now hope that their home digs can help them make it four of six points against Brighton this season.

This is Sunderland’s last match before they bid to sweep rivals Newcastle with a Tyne-Wear derby win at St. James’ Park.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday
Venue: Stadium of Light — Monkwearmouth, Sunderland
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Bertrand Traore (knee) ) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Reinildo (knee), Nordi Mukiele (calf), Brian Brobbey (groin), Robin Roefs (thigh

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Sunderland vs Brighton prediction

Brighton are slight favorites, especially as Sunderland’s early season power at the Stadium of Light dwindled last month with losses to Liverpool and Fulhma. With Brighton, it’s a become a question of goals. They’ve scored two goals three times in 2026 and are 3-0. In their other seven games they’ve scored one or fewer and are 3D-4L. Sunderland 1-1 Brighton.