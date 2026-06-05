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Serena Williams adds Berlin to her comeback tour and will play doubles

  
Published June 5, 2026 12:56 PM
Expect Andreeva to cruise to French Open final win
June 5, 2026 11:45 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down an intriguing French Open women's final matchup, which will likely see 19-year-old favorite Mirra Andreeva notch her first Grand Slam title over underdog Maja Chwalinska.

BERLIN — Serena Williams’ comeback to tennis will include a stop in Berlin in June.

Berlin Open organizers said Williams will compete in doubles at the grass-court event starting on June 13. Her partner and the date of her first match will be announced later.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion stepped away from tennis in 2022. She has yet to say whether she plans to play at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.

She will make her eagerly anticipated return to professional tennis playing doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen’s Club. Berlin is the week after. Wimbledon is two weeks after that.

“Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception,” she said. “I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season.”