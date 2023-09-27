Bournemouth vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth welcome Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the Gunners aim to kick on and get closer to Manchester City in the title race.

The Cherries have yet to win in the Premier League under new manager Andoni Iraola and although they played well away at Brighton last weekend, they coughed up a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 as defensive mistakes keep costing them dear. In their previous home game against Chelsea they drew 0-0 and Iraola, who is a former teammate of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, will look to keep things tight against the Gunners and try to hit them on the counter. Three points from six games isn’t enough but the fixtures start to get a little easier for Bournemouth, after this weekend.

As for Arsenal, well, their home 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend felt like a defeat for Arteta’s side. They twice lead but coughed up some big chances to score and they didn’t have control of most of the game, especially in the second half when Declan Rice was forced off at the break with a back injury. Injuries to key players is hurting Arteta and Arsenal right now but they’re still unbeaten and have won four and drawn two of their six games so far. Still, they have to be more clinical and tighten up at the back if they want to seriously push for the title this season.

Focus on Bournemouth

Iraola has had a tough start in terms of the games he’s been handed and the injuries Bournemouth have suffered early in the season. The Spanish coach is ushering in a new style of play and it will take time but there are signs the high-pressing approach is starting to work. Injury wise, new signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott continue to work their way towards fitness and hope to make their debuts soon. Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes remain out.

Focus on Arsenal

On paper this seems like a routine win for Arsenal but given some of their injury issues, there is a whiff of an upset in the air. Arsenal were angry with their performance against Tottenham and Arteta is trying to stay calm but he looks frustrated and so do his players. Arsenal have yet to hit top gear this season and they are only dominating for stages in games rather than for the usual 70-80 minutes that we saw for most of last season. Injury wise, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain out and Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are all doubts.