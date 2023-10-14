 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid - Day Three
Matthieu Pavon has 54-hole Spanish Open lead as Jon Rahm struggles
AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500
Daniel Suarez displeased with Christopher Bell over Roval incident
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osuvspur_ryandayintv_231014.jpg
Day says Ohio State ‘played hard’ vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_burkstd_231014.jpg
Card finds Burks for 6-yard fourth-quarter TD
nbc_nas_lasvegasqualifyhlv2_231014.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid - Day Three
Matthieu Pavon has 54-hole Spanish Open lead as Jon Rahm struggles
AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500
Daniel Suarez displeased with Christopher Bell over Roval incident
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osuvspur_ryandayintv_231014.jpg
Day says Ohio State ‘played hard’ vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_burkstd_231014.jpg
Card finds Burks for 6-yard fourth-quarter TD
nbc_nas_lasvegasqualifyhlv2_231014.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal to give USMNT lead vs Germany

  
Published October 14, 2023 04:07 PM

Christian Pulisic, take a bow.

After enjoying a strong start to his AC Milan career, the USMNT captain put the Yanks on top of Germany midway through the first half in Saturday’s friendly, with a stunning curler from outside the penalty area. Pulisic got on the ball along the sideline and immediately raced by Jonathan Tah before he turned former Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger atop the box, before sticking the ball in the top corner where goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could never reach.

[ MORE: Upcoming USMNT schedule - friendlies, Gold Cup, Copa America ]

The USMNT threatened and also survived a frantic first 15-20 minutes before Pulisic struck in the 27th minute.

It was the 27th goal of Pulisic’s USMNT career, as the 25-year-old continues to lead a young team with its sights set on making deep runs at Copa America 2024 and the 2026 World Cup — both on home soil.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Germany, Ghana friendlies ]