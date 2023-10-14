WATCH: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal to give USMNT lead vs Germany

Christian Pulisic, take a bow.

After enjoying a strong start to his AC Milan career, the USMNT captain put the Yanks on top of Germany midway through the first half in Saturday’s friendly, with a stunning curler from outside the penalty area. Pulisic got on the ball along the sideline and immediately raced by Jonathan Tah before he turned former Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger atop the box, before sticking the ball in the top corner where goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could never reach.

The USMNT threatened and also survived a frantic first 15-20 minutes before Pulisic struck in the 27th minute.

It was the 27th goal of Pulisic’s USMNT career, as the 25-year-old continues to lead a young team with its sights set on making deep runs at Copa America 2024 and the 2026 World Cup — both on home soil.

