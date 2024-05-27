U.S. Women’s Open past champions: Every winner, score and venue
Published May 27, 2024 12:19 PM
The first U.S. Women’s Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. This year will mark the 79th playing of the game’s most prestigious women’s event.
Here’s a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|SITE
|2023
|Allisen Corpuz
|279 (-9)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|2022
|Minjee Lee
|271 (-13)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|2021
|Yuka Saso
|280 (-4)
|The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|2020
|A Lim Kim
|281 (-3)
|Champions Golf Club
|2019
|JeongEun Lee6
|282 (-6)
|Country Club of Charleston
|2018
|*Ariya Jutanugarn
|277 (-11)
|Shoal Creek
|2017
|Sung Hyun Park
|277 (-11)
|Trump National G.C.
|2016
|*Brittany Lang
|282 (-6)
|CordeValle
|2015
|In Gee Chun
|272 (-8)
|Lancaster C.C.
|2014
|Michelle Wie
|278 (-2)
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|2013
|Inbee Park
|280 (-8)
|Sebonack G.C.
|2012
|Na Yeon Choi
|281 (-7)
|Blackwolf Run
|2011
|*So Yeon Ryu
|281 (-3)
|The Broadmoor
|2010
|Paula Creamer
|281 (-3)
|Oakmont C.C.
|2009
|Eun-Hee Ji
|284 (E)
|Saucon Valley C.C.
|2008
|Inbee Park
|283 (-9)
|Interlachen C.C.
|2007
|Cristie Kerr
|279 (-5)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|2006
|*Annika Sorenstam
|284 (E)
|Newport C.C.
|2005
|Birdie Kim
|287 (+3)
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|2004
|Meg Mallon
|274 (-10)
|Orchards G.C.
|2003
|*Hilary Lunke
|283 (-1)
|Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
|2002
|Juli Inkster
|276 (-4)
|Prairie Dunes C.C.
|2001
|Karrie Webb
|273 (-7)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|282 (-6)
|The Merit Club
|1999
|Juli Inkster
|272 (-16)
|Old Waverly G.C.
|1998
|*Se Ri Pak
|290 (+6)
|Blackwolf Run
|1997
|Alison Nicholas
|274 (-10)
|Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
|1996
|Annika Sorenstam
|272 (-8)
|Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
|1995
|Annika Sorenstam
|278 (-2)
|The Broadmoor
|1994
|Patty Sheehan
|277 (-7)
|Indianwood Golf & C.C.
|1993
|Lauri Merten
|280 (-8)
|Crooked Stick G.C.
|1992
|*Patty Sheehan
|280 (-4)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1991
|Meg Mallon
|283 (-1)
|Colonial C.C.
|1990
|Betsy King
|284 (-4)
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1989
|Betsy King
|278 (-6)
|Indianwood Golf & C.C.
|1988
|Liselotte Neumann
|277 (-7)
|Baltimore C.C.
|1987
|*Laura Davies
|285 (-3)
|Plainfield C.C.
|1986
|Jane Geddes
|287 (-1)
|NCR C.C.
|1985
|Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino
|280 (-8)
|Baltusrol G.C.
|1984
|Hollis Stacy
|290 (+2)
|Salem C.C.
|1983
|Jan Stephenson
|290 (+6)
|Cedar Ridge C.C.
|1982
|Janet Alex
|283 (-5)
|Del Paso C.C.
|1981
|Pat Bradley
|279 (-9)
|LaGrange C.C.
|1980
|Amy Alcott
|280 (-4)
|Richland C.C.
|1979
|Jerilyn Britz
|284 (E)
|Brooklawn C.C.
|1978
|Hollis Stacy
|289 (+5)
|Country Club of Indianapolis
|1977
|Hollis Stacy
|292 (+4)
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|1976
|*JoAnne Gunderson Carner
|292 (+8)
|Rolling Green G.C.
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|295 (+7)
|Atlantic City C.C.
|1974
|Sandra Haynie
|295 (+7)
|LaGrange C.C.
|1973
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|290 (+2)
|Country Club of Rochester
|1972
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|299 (+11)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1971
|JoAnne Gunderson Carner
|288 (E)
|Kahkwa Club
|1970
|Donna Caponi
|287 (+3)
|Muskogee C.C.
|1969
|Donna Caponi
|294 (+2)
|Scenic Hills C.C.
|1968
|Susie Maxwell Berning
|289 (+5)
|Moselem Springs G.C.
|1967
|Catherine Lacoste (a)
|294 (+10)
|Virginia Hot Springs Golf & T.C.
|1966
|Sandra Spuzich
|297 (+9)
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|1965
|Carol Mann
|290 (+2)
|Atlantic City C.C.
|1964
|*Mickey Wright
|290 (-2)
|San Diego C.C.
|1963
|Mary Mills
|289 (-3)
|Kenwood C.C.
|1962
|Murle Lindstrom
|301 (+13)
|Dunes Golf & C.C.
|1961
|Mickey Wright
|293 (+5)
|Baltusrol G.C.
|1960
|Betsy Rawls
|292 (+4)
|Worcester C.C.
|1959
|Mickey Wright
|287 (+7)
|Churchill Valley C.C.
|1958
|Mickey Wright
|290 (-2)
|Forest Lake C.C.
|1957
|Betsy Rawls
|299 (+7)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1956
|*Kathy Cornelius
|302 (+7)
|Northand C.C.
|1955
|Fay Crocker
|299 (+11)
|Wichita C.C.
|1954
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|291 (+3)
|Salem C.C.
|1953
|*Betsy Rawls
|302 (+6)
|Country Club of Rochester
|1952
|Louise Suggs
|284 (+8)
|Bala G.C.
|1951
|Betsy Rawls
|293 (+5)
|Druid Hills G.C.
|1950
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|291 (-9)
|Rolling Hills C.C.
|1949
|Louise Suggs
|291 (-9)
|Prince Georges Golf & C.C.
|1948
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|300 (E)
|Atlantic City C.C.
|1947
|Betty Jameson
|295 (-9)
|Starmount Forest C.C.
|1946
|Patty Berg
|5 and 4
|Spokane C.C.