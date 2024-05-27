 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 2
Rafael Nadal swept by Alexander Zverev in possible French Open farewell
U.S. Women's Open - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2024: Field, course, purse and how to watch
U.S. Open - Preview Day 1
U.S. Women’s Open future venues, locations and years

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240526.jpg
Evaluating French Open Round 1 best bets
nbc_roto_btelukafinalsmvp_240526.jpg
Why Doncic is the best bet to win Finals MVP
nbc_roto_btebosindgm4preview_240526.jpg
Celtics ‘not scaring anybody’ in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 2
Rafael Nadal swept by Alexander Zverev in possible French Open farewell
U.S. Women's Open - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2024: Field, course, purse and how to watch
U.S. Open - Preview Day 1
U.S. Women’s Open future venues, locations and years

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240526.jpg
Evaluating French Open Round 1 best bets
nbc_roto_btelukafinalsmvp_240526.jpg
Why Doncic is the best bet to win Finals MVP
nbc_roto_btebosindgm4preview_240526.jpg
Celtics ‘not scaring anybody’ in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Women’s Open past champions: Every winner, score and venue

  
Published May 27, 2024 12:19 PM

The first U.S. Women’s Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. This year will mark the 79th playing of the game’s most prestigious women’s event.

Here’s a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA:

YEARWINNERSCORESITE
2023Allisen Corpuz279 (-9)Pebble Beach G.L.
2022Minjee Lee271 (-13)Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2021Yuka Saso280 (-4)The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
2020A Lim Kim281 (-3)Champions Golf Club
2019JeongEun Lee6282 (-6)Country Club of Charleston
2018*Ariya Jutanugarn277 (-11)Shoal Creek
2017Sung Hyun Park277 (-11)Trump National G.C.
2016*Brittany Lang282 (-6)CordeValle
2015In Gee Chun272 (-8)Lancaster C.C.
2014Michelle Wie278 (-2)Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2013Inbee Park280 (-8)Sebonack G.C.
2012Na Yeon Choi281 (-7)Blackwolf Run
2011*So Yeon Ryu281 (-3)The Broadmoor
2010Paula Creamer281 (-3)Oakmont C.C.
2009Eun-Hee Ji284 (E)Saucon Valley C.C.
2008Inbee Park283 (-9)Interlachen C.C.
2007Cristie Kerr279 (-5)Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2006*Annika Sorenstam284 (E)Newport C.C.
2005Birdie Kim287 (+3)Cherry Hills C.C.
2004Meg Mallon274 (-10)Orchards G.C.
2003*Hilary Lunke283 (-1)Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
2002Juli Inkster276 (-4)Prairie Dunes C.C.
2001Karrie Webb273 (-7)Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2000Karrie Webb282 (-6)The Merit Club
1999Juli Inkster272 (-16)Old Waverly G.C.
1998*Se Ri Pak290 (+6)Blackwolf Run
1997Alison Nicholas274 (-10)Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
1996Annika Sorenstam272 (-8)Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
1995Annika Sorenstam278 (-2)The Broadmoor
1994Patty Sheehan277 (-7)Indianwood Golf & C.C.
1993Lauri Merten280 (-8)Crooked Stick G.C.
1992*Patty Sheehan280 (-4)Oakmont C.C.
1991Meg Mallon283 (-1)Colonial C.C.
1990Betsy King284 (-4)Atlanta Athletic Club
1989Betsy King278 (-6)Indianwood Golf & C.C.
1988Liselotte Neumann277 (-7)Baltimore C.C.
1987*Laura Davies285 (-3)Plainfield C.C.
1986Jane Geddes287 (-1)NCR C.C.
1985Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino280 (-8)Baltusrol G.C.
1984Hollis Stacy290 (+2)Salem C.C.
1983Jan Stephenson290 (+6)Cedar Ridge C.C.
1982Janet Alex283 (-5)Del Paso C.C.
1981Pat Bradley279 (-9)LaGrange C.C.
1980Amy Alcott280 (-4)Richland C.C.
1979Jerilyn Britz284 (E)Brooklawn C.C.
1978Hollis Stacy289 (+5)Country Club of Indianapolis
1977Hollis Stacy292 (+4)Hazeltine National G.C.
1976*JoAnne Gunderson Carner292 (+8)Rolling Green G.C.
1975Sandra Palmer295 (+7)Atlantic City C.C.
1974Sandra Haynie295 (+7)LaGrange C.C.
1973Susie Maxwell Berning290 (+2)Country Club of Rochester
1972Susie Maxwell Berning299 (+11)Winged Foot G.C.
1971JoAnne Gunderson Carner288 (E)Kahkwa Club
1970Donna Caponi287 (+3)Muskogee C.C.
1969Donna Caponi294 (+2)Scenic Hills C.C.
1968Susie Maxwell Berning289 (+5)Moselem Springs G.C.
1967Catherine Lacoste (a)294 (+10)Virginia Hot Springs Golf & T.C.
1966Sandra Spuzich297 (+9)Hazeltine National G.C.
1965Carol Mann290 (+2)Atlantic City C.C.
1964*Mickey Wright290 (-2)San Diego C.C.
1963Mary Mills289 (-3)Kenwood C.C.
1962Murle Lindstrom301 (+13)Dunes Golf & C.C.
1961Mickey Wright293 (+5)Baltusrol G.C.
1960Betsy Rawls292 (+4)Worcester C.C.
1959Mickey Wright287 (+7)Churchill Valley C.C.
1958Mickey Wright290 (-2)Forest Lake C.C.
1957Betsy Rawls299 (+7)Winged Foot G.C.
1956*Kathy Cornelius302 (+7)Northand C.C.
1955Fay Crocker299 (+11)Wichita C.C.
1954Babe Didrikson Zaharias291 (+3)Salem C.C.
1953*Betsy Rawls302 (+6)Country Club of Rochester
1952Louise Suggs284 (+8)Bala G.C.
1951Betsy Rawls293 (+5)Druid Hills G.C.
1950Babe Didrikson Zaharias291 (-9)Rolling Hills C.C.
1949Louise Suggs291 (-9)Prince Georges Golf & C.C.
1948Babe Didrikson Zaharias300 (E)Atlantic City C.C.
1947Betty Jameson295 (-9)Starmount Forest C.C.
1946Patty Berg5 and 4Spokane C.C.