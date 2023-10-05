 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying
Hailie Deegan moves to Xfinity Series on multi-year deal with AM Racing
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour policy board member retracts ‘gimmick’ take on Lexi

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek5_231005.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 5 key matchups
nbc_pft_eberflus_v2_231005.jpg
Is it ‘premature’ to put Eberflus on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_jamaladamshit_231005.jpg
Adams apologizes for actions after game removal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying
Hailie Deegan moves to Xfinity Series on multi-year deal with AM Racing
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour policy board member retracts ‘gimmick’ take on Lexi

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek5_231005.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 5 key matchups
nbc_pft_eberflus_v2_231005.jpg
Is it ‘premature’ to put Eberflus on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_jamaladamshit_231005.jpg
Adams apologizes for actions after game removal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

USMNT roster announced for Germany, Ghana friendlies

  
Published October 5, 2023 11:08 AM

The USMNT have released their roster for friendly games against Germany and Ghana in October.

[ MORE: USMNT schedule, how to watch details ]

Gregg Berhalter has called Gio Reyna up to the USMNT squad for the first time since he returned after they recently held positive talks, while Lennard Maloney gets a first call up.

Below is the full roster.

USMNT roster for October friendlies

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED;64/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)