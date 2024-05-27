 Skip navigation
Reports: Chelsea close in on appointing Enzo Maresca as new manager

  
Published May 27, 2024 08:42 AM

Chelsea are said to be closing in on appointing Italian coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

An initial report from Fabrizio Romano said that Chelsea are “advancing in talks to appoint Maresca” and the Blues are now negotiating with Leicester City over the reported $10.8 million compensation clause in his contract. Several other reports, including from the Guardian, say that Chelsea have asked Leicester for permission to talk to Maresca.

Maresca, 44, led Leicester to promotion to the Premier League as champions of the Championship, racking up 97 points and doing so while playing attractive, possession-based football.

A former assistant at Manchester City, Maresca is firmly from the Pep Guardiola school of thought. It is believed he is open to joining Chelsea and despite his success at Leicester, the Foxes are facing a possible points deduction for the start of next season and their transfer budget is expected to be limited.

Is this a good fit for Chelsea?

Look, not keeping hold of Mauricio Pochettino after their fine finish to the season was already a bit of a strange decision from Chelsea. But now it starts to make a bit of sense.

It is clear that the people making decision on the football side of the club want Chelsea to play a more attractive, possession-based style.

Maresca will deliver that but it is a totally different style of play from Pochettino and it will be tough for this young Chelsea squad to once again totally change their playing identity. Chelsea have to stick with a long-term plan.