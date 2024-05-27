U.S. Women’s Open future venues, locations and years
Published May 27, 2024 12:36 PM
The 79th U.S. Women’s Open will take place May 30-June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Here’s where future editions will be contested as revealed by the USGA. Next year’s dates are the only ones that have been determined.
- 2025: Erin Hills, Erin, Wis. (May 29-June 1)
- 2026: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
- 2027: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
- 2028: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
- 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
- 2030: Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn.
- 2031: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
- 2032: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.
- 2033: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Ill.
- 2034: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
- 2035: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
- 2037: TBD
- 2038: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
- 2039: TBD
- 2040: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- 2041: TBD
- 2042: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
- 2043: TBD
- 2044: TBD
- 2045: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
- 2046: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
- 2047: TBD
- 2048: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.