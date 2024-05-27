 Skip navigation
U.S. Women’s Open future venues, locations and years

  
Published May 27, 2024 12:36 PM

The 79th U.S. Women’s Open will take place May 30-June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Here’s where future editions will be contested as revealed by the USGA. Next year’s dates are the only ones that have been determined.

  • 2025: Erin Hills, Erin, Wis. (May 29-June 1)
  • 2026: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
  • 2027: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
  • 2028: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
  • 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2), Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
  • 2030: Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn.
  • 2031: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
  • 2032: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • 2033: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Ill.
  • 2034: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
  • 2035: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
  • 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.
  • 2037: TBD
  • 2038: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
  • 2039: TBD
  • 2040: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
  • 2041: TBD
  • 2042: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
  • 2043: TBD
  • 2044: TBD
  • 2045: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
  • 2046: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
  • 2047: TBD
  • 2048: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.