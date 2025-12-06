HLs: Wisconsin hockey storms back vs. Notre Dame

 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d01a74c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6808x3830+0+356/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F5f%2F6c%2F0a307bec41ce90b88b00f58ad7de%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2238756511
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Music City-Gonzaga at Kentucky
Graham Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga rout No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 for Wildcats’ 4th loss
NCAA Basketball: East Texas A&amp;M at Connecticut
Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M

Top Clips

foster_win_raw.jpg
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d01a74c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6808x3830+0+356/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F5f%2F6c%2F0a307bec41ce90b88b00f58ad7de%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2238756511
Final-round scores scrapped at Q-School site after weather delay, negating a few Friday charges
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Music City-Gonzaga at Kentucky
Graham Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga rout No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 for Wildcats’ 4th loss
NCAA Basketball: East Texas A&amp;M at Connecticut
Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M

Top Clips

foster_win_raw.jpg
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Wisconsin hockey storms back vs. Notre Dame

December 5, 2025 09:50 PM
After establishing a 2-0 lead over the visitors in the first period, Notre Dame collapsed as No. 2 Wisconsin proceeded to outscore the Fighting Irish 7-2 over the final two periods.

Latest Clips

foster_win_raw.jpg
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
nbc_nba_denatl_2min_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Nuggets hold off Hawks late
nbc_nba_utahvsnyk_251205.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks pounce on sluggish Jazz start
Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
nbc_nba_miavsorl_251205.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic escape Heat at home
nbc_nba_lalbosv2_2min_251205.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics breeze by Lakers in Boston
nbc_cbb_etxamuconn_251205.jpg
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
nbc_cbb_uconncheckin_251205.jpg
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
nbc_cbb_bigeastfitb_251205.jpg
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_fnia_houandersonintv_251205.jpg
14:57
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
nbc_pst_usmntpredictionswc2026_251205.jpg
19:20
Predictions for 2026 World Cup group stage
nbc_pst_usmntwcdraw_251205.jpg
09:30
2026 World Cup draw ‘couldn’t be better’ for USMNT
nbc_pst_groupofdeath_251205.jpg
08:06
What is the 2026 World Cup’s ‘group of death’?
nbc_pst_wcwinnerslosers_251205.jpg
07:49
USMNT, Belgium big winners of 2026 World Cup draw
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
nbc_roto_ceedeelamb_251205.jpg
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_251205.jpg
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys