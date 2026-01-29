 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka gets a fresh start at a familiar place in Torrey Pines
Artemi Panarin
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnations_260129.jpg
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka gets a fresh start at a familiar place in Torrey Pines
Artemi Panarin
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnations_260129.jpg
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Doubling down' on Spurs after win over Rockets

January 29, 2026 01:08 PM
Numbers on the Board breaks down the showings from the Spurs and Rockets and why they are doubling down on San Antonio in the West.

Related Videos

nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_nyktorrecapv2_260129.jpg
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
nbc_nba_dklink_260129.jpg
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260129.jpg
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
nbc_roto_giannisteam_260129.jpg
03:00
Expect Giannis to stay with Bucks after deadline
nbc_nba_jazz_260128.jpg
02:00
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
keon_ellis.jpg
03:28
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand
nbc_nba_adsegment_260128.jpg
03:49
How Giannis ‘complicates’ AD’s trade market
nbc_nba_giannisseg_260128.jpg
08:29
Factors impacting the timing of a Giannis trade
nbc_nba_lakers_260128.jpg
04:09
Lakers looking to do to work ‘around the margins’
nbc_nba_raptors_260128.jpg
03:21
Raptors could be ‘major players’ at trade deadline
nbc_nba_mannixgiannis_260128.jpg
04:09
Bucks better suited to trade Giannis in offseason
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260128.jpg
02:06
Is DeRozan a target ahead of the trade deadline?
nbc_roto_laurimarkkanen_260128.jpg
01:38
Will the Jazz rely on Markkanen more this season?
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260128.jpg
01:38
Mobley sidelined for up to three weeks
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
09:52
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
04:39
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
10:31
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
05:12
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired
nbc_bte_hornetsfutures_260128.jpg
01:47
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
harden_mpx.jpg
04:18
Harden: Health, team identity favoring Clippers
nbc_nba_clipperspostgame_260127.jpg
01:57
Clippers have ‘hit their stride’ with veteran play
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260127.jpg
01:18
Kawhi: Dunn has been a ‘tremendous piece’ for LAC
nbc_nba_embiidpostgame_260127.jpg
01:28
Embiid: ‘It’s a good start, we have to keep going’
bucks_sixers.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_podcastpforthree_260127.jpg
01:46
Highlights: George drops nine 3s against Bucks
nbc_nba_76ersbreakdown_260127.jpg
02:38
76ers’ ‘Big 3' found their flow state vs. Bucks

Latest Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnations_260129.jpg
01:05
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_roto_sbpassingyards_260129.jpg
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury
nbc_pft_ericbieniemyheadcoachconvo_260129.jpg
02:48
Was Bieniemy ‘too blunt’ in head coach interviews?
nbc_pft_ericbieniemy_260129.jpg
04:43
Bieniemy’s return is ‘exciting’ for Chiefs
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260129.jpg
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
nbc_pft_hofthreatensremoval_260129.jpg
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
nbc_pft_brownshiremonken_260129.jpg
11:17
What is CLE trying to achieve with Monken hire?
nbc_pft_emanningnohof_260129.jpg
04:17
Florio: Players know if they haven’t made HOF
nbc_pft_belichickhofvoting_260129.jpg
06:31
Should Spygate cost Belichick a Hall of Fame spot?
nbc_pft_belichickkraft_260129.jpg
09:05
Will Kraft make Hall of Fame before Belichick?
nbc_pft_gregorian_260129.jpg
12:30
Voter explains decision not to vote for Belichick
nbc_pft_bradyonbelichick_260129.jpg
09:28
Brady speaks out on Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub
nbc_pft_nonflintvsbelichick_260129.jpg
06:16
Why aren’t NFL teams interviewing Belichick?
nbc_pft_billpolianonbelichick_260129.jpg
07:47
Polian confirms he voted for Belichick to make HOF
nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier