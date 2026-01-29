 Skip navigation
Sayvia Sellers scores career-high 38 and No. 25 Washington women top No. 16 Maryland 83-80 in 2OT

  
Published January 29, 2026 05:56 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored a career-high 38 points, Avery Howell had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 25 Washington defeated No. 16 Maryland 83-80 in double overtime on Wednesday night for the Huskies’ fifth consecutive win.

Addi Mack’s jumper that got Maryland within 77-76 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second overtime was the final made basket of the game. Washington made 6 of 8 from the line in the final minutes to finish off the win.

Sellers scored seven points in the second extra period. Her fifth 3-pointer opened the scoring and the Huskies never trailed.

The score was tied at 46 heading to the fourth quarter and there would be five more ties in regulation, including a 3-pointer by Elle Ladine that sent the game to overtime. The Huskies were 6 for 25 from 3-point distance in regulation.

Sellers made a go-ahead basket for a one-point lead with four seconds left in overtime but Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger drew a foul after an offensive rebound and made one free throw to tie it.

Yarden Garzon scored 24 points and Mack 20 for Maryland (17-5, 5-5 Big Ten). Poffenbarger had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Ladine scored 10 points for Washington (17-4, 7-3) and Brynn McGaughy had 11 rebounds.

Mack buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Maryland raced out to a 22-11 lead. Maryland a 35-23 halftime lead.

Sellers scored eight points in Washington’s 13-2 run that tied the score at 39 halfway through the third quarter. She scored 14 of Washington’s 23 points in the third and the score was tied at 46.

Up next

The Terrapins host Oregon on Saturday.

The Huskies return to Seattle for a home game against Illinois on Sunday.