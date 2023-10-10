The United States men’s national team lineup options for this month’s friendlies against Germany and Ghana are somewhat limited by the strength of the mainstays who are healthy and in-form.

There are some questions, still, as first-choice holding midfielder Tyler Adams isn’t available and left back Antonee Robinson hasn’t been called into camp. Also not in the fold for one reason or another are Walker Zimmerman, Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent, and Haji Wright, while Malik Tillman will miss out after picking up a late injury for PSV Eindhoven after his call-up.

But most of the big dogs are here and ready to hunt down Germany and Ghana as the most high-profile opponents that Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will face prior to their presumed contributions to the 2024 Copa America on U.S. soil this summer.

It would be stunning if Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, and Folarin Balogun don’t start against Germany. The other spots? Well, that’s why we write the posts.

How will USMNT lineup vs Germany?

Should we assume that Berhalter will split the goalkeeping duties between Turner and Ethan Horvath, or will it remain Turner No. 1 and Horvath as a clear back-up as it is as Nottingham Forest (where Odysseas Vlachodimos has supplanted the latter as No. 2 in recent weeks).

Robinson’s absence means there’s only clarity on one of the four starting defenders, and nothing on what side of the field that player will cover on Saturday. Dest could play right back with DeJuan Jones or Kristoffer Lund at left, or the PSV Eindhoven man could handle the left while Joe Scally or Jones runs the right.

Tim Ream was a star at the World Cup but not at his best over the last break, and Berhalter doubted the player’s potential in his system as recent as last Fall. The Fulham captain may start, but Chris Richards will likely get a spot. Cameron Carter-Vickers is healthy and Miles Robinson is a possible starter as well.

The midfield will see McKennie and Musah out there, but who will join the duo. It’s a bit more open now that Tillman is unavailable, but it seems likely to be as simple as Luca de la Torre getting the first look over Giovanni Reyna, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Zendejas, Lennard Maloney, and Brenden Aaronson.

Wouldn’t it say something if Reyna were to start, though? That’s a post in itself, but not why we’re here in this Internet space.

There’s a world where Ricardo Pepi starts over Folarin Balogun, but it’s not a world of sanity. Kevin Paredes will also wait for his introduction.

Here’s the thought:

Turner

Dest — Richards — Ream — Jones

Musah — De La Torre — McKennie

Weah — Balogun — Pulisic

Disagree? Go for it!

