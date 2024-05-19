 Skip navigation
Starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500

  
Published May 19, 2024 06:55 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott McLaughlin will start from the pole position of the 108th Indy 500 staring lineup as Team Penske completed its first sweep of the front row in 36 years.

McLaughlin will take the green flag alongside teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Team Penske, which has a record 19 victories in the Indianapolis 500, swept the front row in qualifying for the 1988 race with Rick Mears, Al Unser and Danny Sullivan.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
When is the Indy 500? That answer and more in this primer on the world’s biggest race
All the pertinent details and information you need for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on May 26.

Other notables:

—Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become the fifth driver to race the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, will start fifth in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s Indy 500 debut.

—Felix Rosenqvist will start ninth as the highest-qualified Honda after Chevrolet swept the top seven spots.

—Among the one-off drivers, two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato qualified 10th, Ryan Hunter-Reay was 12th and Katherine Legge was 31st.

Here is the Indy 500 starting lineup by row for the May 26 race (11 a.m. ET NBC and Peacock) with rank, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, speed and time in parentheses:

ROW 1

1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 2:33.7017 (234.220)
2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 2:33.9007 (233.917)

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 2:33.9726 (233.808)

ROW 2

4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 2:34.4469 (233.090)
5. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 2:34.6083 (232.846)

6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 2:34.7110 (232.692)

ROW 3

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 2:34.7657 (232.610)
8. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 2:34.7829 (232.584)
9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 2:34.9686 (232.305)

ROW 4

10. (75) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:35.0578 (232.171)
11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 2:35.8490 (230.993)
12. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 2:36.1367 (230.567 mph).

ROW 5

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 2:34.9616 (232.316)
14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 2:34.9682 (232.306)
15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 2:35.0184 (232.230)

ROW 6

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 2:35.0504 (232.183)
17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 2:35.1608 (232.017)
18. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 2:35.2069 (231.948)

ROW 7

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:35.2458 (231.890)
20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 2:35.2587 (231.871)
21. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:35.2723 (231.851)

ROW 8

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 2:35.2750 (231.847)
23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 2:35.2888 (231.826)
24. (33) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 2:35.3852 (231.682)

ROW 9

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 2:35.4554 (231.578)
26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 2:35.4982 (231.514)
27. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 2:35.5034 (231.506)

ROW 10

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 2:35.5308 (231.465)
29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 2:35.6803 (231.243)
30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 2:35.7768 (231.100)

ROW 11

31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 2:36.4590 (230.092)
32. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 2:36.5037 (230.027)
33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:36.5396 (229.974)