USMNT vs Slovenia: How to watch live en Espanol, stream link, team news, preview

The United States men’s national team auditions a number of Major League Soccer youngsters when it hosts Slovenia in San Antonio for a Saturday afternoon international friendly.

STREAM USMN vs SLOVENIA EN ESPANOL - PEACOCK PREMIUM

The game exists outside of FIFA’s international window, so Slovenia will not have many of its best stars either, with Jan Oblak, Benjamin Sesko, and Sandi Lovric with their European clubs.

In fact, there have been only 40 caps collected by the players at the disposal of Slovenia manager Matjaz Kek. 24 of those belonging to Zan Karnicnik and 10 to Timi Max Elsnik. There will also be a first cap for NYCFC teenager Mitja Ilenic.

W

Not only is the USMNT roster comprised entirely of Major League Soccer players, it does not include most of the program’s regular participants from that league.

That includes New Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen as well as DeAndre Yedlin, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, Walker Zimmerman, Jalen Neal, Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Jordan Morris, and Jesus Ferreira. Even low-capped MLS players like Matthew Hoppe, Julian Gressel, Eryk Williamson, and Paxton Pomykal are not here.

Miles Robinson and Shaq Moore will be among those taking big leadership roles with he team, as all but four of the 82 caps on the USMNT roster come amongst the back line.

James Sands (13 caps), DeJuan Jones (7 caps), Aidan Morris (4), John Tolkin (3), and Caleb Wiley (1) all have a chance to seize some national team momentum in camp. Whoever plays in goal — whether Inter Miami’s Drake Callender, FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano, or Columbus’ Patrick Schulte — will be earning their first cap.

The oldest potential debutant is Vancouver’s Brian White, a 27-year-old Duke product. The youngest is also a forward, as New England’s Esmir Bajraktarevic is not 19 until March.

Philadelphia’s Jack McGlynn, Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna, Orlando City’s Duncan McGuire, and LAFC’s Timothy Tillman will certainly be attracting eyeballs as well. McGlynn’s been one of the top prospects in MLS for some time, while Tillman starred at Greuther Furth and is the brother of recently cap-tied Malik Tillman.

Luna is of Mexican descent but has only played for the USMNT since making an impression with USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive at age 17, while McGuire has been fantastic for Orlando City after a terrific senior season at Creighton.

How to watch USMNT vs Slovenia live stream online en Espanol, start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday