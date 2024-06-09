This was not a good day for the United States men’s national team.

Faced with a visit from a Colombia team on a long unbeaten run a week before Copa America 2024, the Yanks looked like a team that would struggled in CONCACAF play.

[ MORE: USMNT 1-5 Colombia recap, analysis ]

A 5-1 loss despite very few absences will raise eyebrows around the continents, as Colombia was very good and the USMNT anything but that.

Timothy Weah was the goal scorer but no one walked away from this one without warts, as the subs struggled and saw the game go from 2-1 to a blowout in a hurry.

It started and ended with multiple concessions. The ratings won’t be great.

USMNT player ratings vs Colombia — By Nicholas Mendola

Matt Turner: 5.5 — One fantastic save but will have hoped to stop at least one if not multiple goals.

Antonee Robinson: 4.5 — Quite good going forward. Quite bad (and unlucky) at the back. One of his poorer days in a U.S. shirt.

Tim Ream (Off 62'): 6 — The veteran had a moment o forget against Los Cafeteros, with one particularly glaring error leading to a Colombia goal. He was otherwise solid, winning almost all of his duels and showing a good range of passing.

Chris Richards: 5 — Passed the ball well but very much looked like a player getting used to playing center back in this back four against a very high level opponent.

Joe Scally: 5 — Active and busy, but you want to see better on the second ball header leading to Colombia’s second goal.

Johnny Cardoso (On 81'): 5 — He deserves a 7 for the first half and significantly lower for the second half, which included a couple of glaring, loud errors.

Weston McKennie (Off 71'): 5 — He’ll have great games, good games, and bad games but it’s rare we see the Weston McKennie ‘quiet’ game. This was that. It was strange to witness.

Giovanni Reyna (Off 62'): 7.5 — A lively hour-plus for Reyna, who was always looking to push the ball into the Colombia third and pitched in just fine on the defensive end.

Christian Pulisic (Off HT): 7 — He’s got a magnet on him during USMNT games more than AC Milan affairs, and Pulisic’s minutes-restricted cap saw him take a lot of punishment.

Timothy Weah: 6.5 — The movement and finish for his goal were good, but can’t say he was very noticeable over 90 minutes.

Folarin Balogun (Off 71'): 7 — Terrific assist but could’ve scored twice if his finishing boots were laced up properly. A promising-enough performance that could use sharpening up on the final ball.

USMNT subs

Haji Wright (On HT): 6 — Just 18 touches, two in the Colombia box.

Malik Tillman (On 62'): 5 — Quiet, and no one in the second-half midfield should get a good grade.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (On 62'): 5.5 — People are going to knock him for the pass that was picked off for Colombia’s final goal. Sure. But that’s on the team around him and the would-be receiver, too.

Yunus Musah (On 71'): — N/A

Ricardo Pepi (On 71'): — N/A

Luca de la Torre (On 81'): — N/A

