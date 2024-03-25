WATCH: Tyler Adams uncorks venomous goal to give USMNT lead over Mexico

Tyler Adams is back in the USMNT starting lineup, back on the score sheet, and en route to a return to the trophy podium.

The Bournemouth midfielder stepped forward with a rocket from distance before halftime to put USMNT ahead of Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Mexico live analysis ]

Adams, 25, entered the international break finally back on the field after an injury-hit season that saw him just recently make his Cherries’ Premier League debut with 19 minutes versus Luton.

After coming off the bench for 30 minutes in the comeback to beat Jamaica, Adams earned the start for Gregg Berhalter in Sunday’s final versus El Tri, and he delivered.

The man with one goal in his first 37 caps for the USMNT — also against Mexico — now has two, scoring his first national team goal goal since 2018 with this pile driver of a shot from distance.

Andoni Iraola’s gonna love this (but not as much as he’ll love Adams returning back to England unscathed by the break).

Tyler Adams goal versus Mexico in CONCACAF Nations League Final (video)