USMNT vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League final: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USMNT will try to maintain its strict monopoly on CONCACAF Nations League trophies, when they face Mexico in the 2023-24 final on Sunday.

[ LIVE: Follow USMNT vs Mexico on FotMob.com ]

Three years after knocking off El Tri in the inaugural Nations League final — arguably the greatest game in the two nations’ bitter rivalry — the Yanks are back for a three-peat. But, only just barely are they back.

Gregg Berhalter’s side trailed Jamaica from minute 1 to minute 95 of Thursday’s semifinal, yet the USMNT came out on top, 3-1, thanks to a 96th-minute own goal and a pair of goals from Haji Wright in extra time. Perhaps now the Coventry City striker, on top of his fine form for club in recent weeks, has done enough to earn the starting nod after once again making significant contributions to the USMNT off the bench.

It has been a fantastic season debut season in England for Wright, since joining Coventry from Turkish side Antalyaspor in the summer. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native has 13 goals (6th-most in the Championship) to go with six assists in 35 appearances (23 starts), plus another two goals in the FA Cup, including the 99th-minute winner in last weekend’s quarterfinal to send the Sky Blues to the semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 21. And yet, he wasn’t in Berhalter’s squad ahead of this international window.

Then, an injury forced Josh Sargent to withdraw, opening up a spot for Wright, who was at the airport with his family, getting ready to board a plane and enjoy a few days’ vacation time, when Berhalter called.

“He was getting on a plane to go to Dubai. He had a family vacation planned for the international break,” said the coach. “So I called him and he was like, ‘Well, I’m at the airport and my whole family’s here, my agent’s already there and my girlfriend’s going, she planned the whole thing.’ Really, this really happened.

“I said, ‘I can imagine, Haji, I’m gonna give you 10 minutes – I didn’t give him a time limit, but let’s hang up and just think about it, process it, right? I know it’s a lot of information right now for you to handle. I know you got your parents, the bags are packed and you’re at the airport, but just think about it for 10 minutes and give me a call back.’ And he called me back and he said, ‘I’m in.’ And when I heard that, it really shows what type of guy he is, what type of character he is.”

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9:15 pm ET, Sunday (March 24)

How to watch: Paramount+ and Univision

USMNT team news, focus

Everyone appeared to come through the semifinal unscathed, as Sergiño Dest also returns from suspension and is expected start the final at right back. Tyler Adams continued his slow, but steady return to game action with 37 minutes against Jamaica and will likely be available for a similar load against Mexico.

Mexico team news, focus

El Tri made light work of Panama in the second semifinal, scoring twice just before halftime en route to a 3-0 victory and a stress-free night at AT&T Stadium — quite the opposite of what the Americans put themselves through. Mexico hasn’t beaten the USMNT in any of their last six tries (0W-2D-4L), not since a 3-0 friendly victory in September 2019.