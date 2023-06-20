USMNT defeats Canada, wins second-straight Nations League title

The USMNT beat Canada 2-0 in Las Vegas on Sunday to win their second-straight CONCACAF Nations League title.

After demolishing Mexico in the semifinals on Thursday , this was a routine win as Gio Reyna set up both goals in the first half with Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun grabbing their first USMNT goals.

Interim coach B.J. Callaghan now has two wins from two and has seen his side scored five times against Mexico and Canada without conceding, as Christian Pulisic in particular has looked incredibly sharp. With Gregg Berhalter re-appointed as the USMNT head coach , there remains a clear identity around the team and Balogun’s arrival, and tidy finish in the final, suggests they have finally found their long-term No. 9.



For this final, Brenden Aaronson came in for the suspended Weston McKennie in midfield, while Joe Scally played right back in place of the suspended Sergino Dest with Walker Zimmerman coming in at center back for Miles Robinson. That proved that the USMNT is starting to build depth in key areas and they never really looked like losing this final as two first half goals did the damage.

The USMNT now switches its attention to Gold Cup play , as interim boss Callaghan will stay in charge as Berhalter and Co. continue to take their time and make big picture plans behind-the-scenes.

Key storylines - USMNT vs Canada

The last time the USMNT faced Canada, in 2022 World Cup qualifying, they came out on the losing end on a frigid day in Hamilton, Ontario. Not was the 2-0 defeat a tough pill to swallow result-wise, but the performance was perhaps the low point of World Cup qualifying and Gregg Berhalter’s first sting as USMNT head coach. Berhalter is back in the saddle following his re-hiring on Friday, though he won’t take charge of the squad until after the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

Even on home soil, the Yanks were stifled by the Canucks during World Cup qualifying, as they labored to a 1-1 draw in Nashville on matchday 2. Needless to say, revenge will be on the Americans’ mind — along with the chance to defend their inaugural Nations League title from back in 2021.

It’s the incumbent giants of CONCACAF, versus the rising power to the north — Sunday’s showdown in Sin City surely won’t disappoint.

