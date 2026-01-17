How to watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Overachievers Sunderland host a Crystal Palace side who are all over the place after a week of heavy hits on and off the pitch.

WATCH — Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland have plenty of key players back as many have returned from AFCON duty to boost their options. They lost at Brentford last time out in the Premier League and are without a win in their last five league matches (drawing four of those), but did win at Everton in the FA Cup last weekend.

Palace, the reigning FA Cup champs, lost in the cup at sixth-tier Macclesfield FC last weekend and that kickstarted a terrible week for the south London club. First, captain Marc Guehi is on the verge of a move to Manchester City as his contract was up this summer and he’s finally moving on. Then manager Oliver Glasner confirmed he is leaving as boss when his contract expires this summer. Plus, reports have emerged that star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could also leave in the final days of the January window.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 17)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Sunderland team news, focus

Both Arthur Masuaku and Bertrand Traore returned from AFCON with injuries, but Reinildo is available again. Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi are still away at AFCON. Brian Brobbey is fit, which is a big boost up top.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Guehi will not play as he closes in on his move to Man City. Daniel Munoz could return from injury, while Jefferson Lerma is fit and available. It will be intriguing to see how Palace’s players respond to a tumultuous week on and off the pitch.

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like Sunderland will make the most of the chaos around Palace and get a big win. Sunderland 2-0 Crystal Palace.