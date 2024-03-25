USMNT player ratings from CONCACAF Nations League triumph over Mexico

The United States men’s national team made it a perfect 3-for-3 when it comes to capturing CONCACAF Nations League trophies, defeating Mexico 2-0 in Texas on Sunday in the latest dos a cero between two massive rivals.

Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna scored big goals and Tim Ream was terrific at the back of a 2-0 win over Mexico in Texas, while other players weren’t at their best but played solid parts in a fairly-straightforward win.

Here are our player ratings from the CNL Final in Arlington, Texas, as the Yanks added to their ridiculous 3-2 extra time affair over Mexico in 2021 and 2-0 blanking of Canada in 2023.

USMNT player ratings versus Mexico in the Nations League Final

Matt Turner: 7 — Two saves and was only required to make 34 touches in the win. No mistakes.

Antonee Robinson: 5.5 — Credited with seven defensive actions. The effort was there, as always, but the entire international break was not the “Jedi” we’ve come to expect from the past few international windows.

Tim Ream: 8.5 — Won all eight of his duels, as the Fulham man’s class appears permanent in a USMNT shirt. Was worth saving the veteran for the final and Berhalter’s decision to use Miles Robinson in the first game was also a winner.

Chris Richards: 7.5 — One dicey mistake but otherwise terrific. Won 9-of-10 duels and was credited with 12 defensive actions.

Sergino Dest: 7 — Started with a bad foul but it improved from there for the PSV Eindhoven man. Dest had two or three trademark sensational attacking forays.

Tyler Adams (Off HT): 8 — Well, there’s the whole golazo from 30-35 yards out to take the lead over your biggest rival in a cup final. That’s nice. Otherwise it was your standard ‘making impressive plays look low key’ from the Bournemouth star.

Giovanni Reyna (Off 79'): 7 — Asked to play a deeper role. Delivered. Racked up three clearances and four recoveries. Lost several physical battles but scored some victories by not shying away from any of them in an ornery nature we often saw from his legendary father in the center of a USMNT park.

Weston McKennie: 7 — Helped set the tone with a physical start.

Timothy Weah (Off 90'): 6.5 — Covered a lot of ground but did not find himself around the danger as often as in the semifinal.

Christian Pulisic (Off 90'): 6.5 — Denied early, point blank, by Memo Ochoa. His other two shot attempts were blocked, but his electric dribble drove the play that became Reyna’s rebound goal.

Haji Wright (Off 66'): 6.5 — Took a licking and kept on ticking, as the old commercial said. Wright didn’t keep up his run of scoring in elimination games, but the Coventry City man drew four fouls while getting stuck into double-digit 50/50 battles.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 24: Haji Wright #14 of the United States goes up for a header during the first half against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) Getty Images for USSF

Substitutions

Johnny Cardoso (On HT): 6.5 — Played the job of a hatchet man with comfort, if a bit quiet. Still just 22.

Folarin Balogun (On 66'): 6 — Nine touches in 24 minutes. One terrific run into the box could’ve been a goal or a very dangerous chance with a better ball.

Yunus Musah (On 79'): N/A

Malik Tillman (On 90'): N/A

Brenden Aaronson (On 90'): N/A