How to watch USMNT vs Japan live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT host Japan in a big friendly in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday as the Stars and Stripes look to bounce back from their disappointing weekend defeat to South Korea.

Once again Pochettino’s side struggled against a top-tier team in that defeat to South Korea in New Jersey, and even though they’re missing some key players for this window you would have expected better from the USMNT. Pressure is building on Poch and he could really do with a much-needed win, and dominant performance, against Japan.

As for the Samurai Blue, they have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup with minimum fuss and they have great balance about their team, plus a few superstars in Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo. Japan impressed at the 2022 World Cup and this encounter will give us a very good idea as to where the USMNT are at nine months out from the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT team news, focus

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Alex Zendejas and Chris Richards impressed off the bench and all three should start against Japan. We should also expect to see Jack McGlynn, Luca de la Torre and Damion Downs get some minutes, with the latter duo not featuring at all against South Korea. In short, Pochettino needs a positive performance and result to build some belief around what he’s doing. Yes, he has rarely (if ever) had his full-strength squad together since he took charge of the USMNT but this is now about getting results with the team he has and having some signature moments to build on. Remember: Johnny Cardoso, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Malik Tillman, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and perhaps even Gio Reyna will be added to this squad for the October friendlies against Uruguay and Paraguay. All is not lost but Pochettino needs the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams to step it up against Japan.

Japan team news, focus

Japan lined up in a 3-4-2-1 formation for their 0-0 draw against Mexico on Saturday, with Brighton star Mitoma at left wing-back and Liverpool’s Endo and Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada in central midfield. They have such a deep, well-organized squad and have some real difference makers in attack with Kubo and Takumi Minamino tasked with being the chief creators. Japan have so many different ways to hurt you and their bench is full of players who are at big European clubs. There is plenty of experience in this squad.

USMNT vs Japan prediction

This feels like the USMNT will show a reaction from their defeat against South Korea, but poor defending will be exploited by Japan’s stars in attack. USMNT 1-2 Japan.