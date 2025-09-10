Mauricio Pochettino reaction: What did USMNT boss say after beating Japan?

The USMNT bounced back after losing to South Korea, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side got goals from Folarin Balogun and Alejandro Zendejas to beat Japan 2-0 in Columbus, Ohio — the site of so many dos a cero results over the years — on Tuesday.

USA 2-0 JAPAN — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Mauricio Pochettino reaction, speaking after the USMNT beat Japan.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say after USMNT beat Japan in friendly?

Folarin Balogun, on his first USMNT goal in 15 months

“It was super important. I spoke after the game against South Korea about giving the fans some good news before we split up from camp, but it was just important to get the win. That’s the most important thing. We’re building something big here with a top coach, and it takes time. He tried to emphasize that to us — to be patient — but at the end of the day, the result is the most important thing so I’m happy we were able to get it today.”

The difference maker from South Korea, to Japan: “I think we were just more together. We were obviously more clinical as well, in both boxes. That’s what the coach wanted us to do, so overall I’m really happy.”