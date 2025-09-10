Mauricio Pochettino reaction: What did USMNT boss say after beating Japan?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf
MLB: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge hits 359th career homer, passing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for 5th in Yankees history

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels
Cubs place Kyle Tucker on injured list because of strained left calf
MLB: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
Aaron Judge hits 359th career homer, passing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for 5th in Yankees history

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mauricio Pochettino reaction: What did USMNT boss say after beating Japan?

  
Published September 9, 2025 09:58 PM

The USMNT bounced back after losing to South Korea, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side got goals from Folarin Balogun and Alejandro Zendejas to beat Japan 2-0 in Columbus, Ohio — the site of so many dos a cero results over the years — on Tuesday.

USA 2-0 JAPAN — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Mauricio Pochettino reaction, speaking after the USMNT beat Japan.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say after USMNT beat Japan in friendly?

We’ll have Pochettino’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.

Folarin Balogun, on his first USMNT goal in 15 months

“It was super important. I spoke after the game against South Korea about giving the fans some good news before we split up from camp, but it was just important to get the win. That’s the most important thing. We’re building something big here with a top coach, and it takes time. He tried to emphasize that to us — to be patient — but at the end of the day, the result is the most important thing so I’m happy we were able to get it today.”

The difference maker from South Korea, to Japan: “I think we were just more together. We were obviously more clinical as well, in both boxes. That’s what the coach wanted us to do, so overall I’m really happy.”