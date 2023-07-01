USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, stream
The USMNT will likely win their Gold Cup group if they beat Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.
The USMNT needs a victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the final game of group play on Sunday (and a bit of mathematical fortune) to finish top of Group A at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The Yanks followed up a sleepy 1-1 draw against Jamaica in the opener, with a thoroughly impressive 6-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis. Jesus Ferreira bagged the 9th, 10th and 11th goals (and second hat trick) of his USMNT career, to go with two goals and two assists (both to Ferreira) from Djordje Mihailovic.
The half-dozen goals did the USMNT a favor in the goal difference column, with 2nd-place Jamaica level on points (4) but three goals worse when it comes to the first tiebreaker. Barring a shocking upset (or two), 1st and 2nd place are likely to be decided by margin of victory in the group-stage finales.
How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 7 pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel, streaming in English: FS1
TV Channel, streaming en Español: Unimas
USMNT schedule - 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Draw 1-1 vs Jamaica -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Chicago, Illinois
Win 6-0 vs St. Kitts and Nevis -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- St. Louis, Missouri
vs Trinidad and Tobago -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Charlotte, North Carolina