USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, stream

The USMNT will likely win their Gold Cup group if they beat Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

Updated 
Is Balogun the United States' missing piece?
May 18, 2023 12:47 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards react to Folarin Balogun's decision to switch his international allegiance to the United States and discuss the 21-year-old striker's potential impact on the USMNT.

The USMNT needs a victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the final game of group play on Sunday (and a bit of mathematical fortune) to finish top of Group A at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Yanks followed up a sleepy 1-1 draw against Jamaica in the opener, with a thoroughly impressive 6-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis. Jesus Ferreira bagged the 9th, 10th and 11th goals (and second hat trick) of his USMNT career, to go with two goals and two assists (both to Ferreira) from Djordje Mihailovic.

The half-dozen goals did the USMNT a favor in the goal difference column, with 2nd-place Jamaica level on points (4) but three goals worse when it comes to the first tiebreaker. Barring a shocking upset (or two), 1st and 2nd place are likely to be decided by margin of victory in the group-stage finales.

How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7 pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel, streaming in English: FS1

TV Channel, streaming en Español: Unimas

USMNT schedule - 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Draw 1-1 vs Jamaica -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Chicago, Illinois

Win 6-0 vs St. Kitts and Nevis -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- St. Louis, Missouri

vs Trinidad and Tobago -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Updates