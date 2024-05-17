 Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler detained by police ahead of PGA second round, per report

  
Published May 17, 2024 07:02 AM

Scottie Scheffler was been detained by police ahead of his PGA Championship second round.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident just past the entrance to Valhalla, Scheffler was “detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club.”

Darlington added, “The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car.”

The officer, per Darlington, did not seem to know it was Scheffler and also said to Darlington, “There’s nothing you can do. He’s going to jail.”

ESPN also showed video of Scheffler being placed in the back of the police car in handcuffs.

Screenshot 2024-05-17 at 7.15.10 AM.png

Second-round play has been delayed at least an hour because of an accident near the course. Golf Digest’s Joel Beall reported that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus outside the golf course. Scheffler was not involved in the accident, per ESPN.

Scheffler, who shot 4-under 67 on Thursday, was initially supposed to tee off at 8:48 a.m. ET.