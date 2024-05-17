Scottie Scheffler tees off in Round 2 of PGA Championship after early-morning arrest

Scottie Scheffler teed off at 10:08 a.m. ET on Friday, just 90 minutes after being released from police custody following an early-morning arrest.

Scheffler was attempting to enter Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for his second round at the PGA Championship when he was arrested by police following what Scheffler later described on social media “as a big misunderstanding.”

Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. ET and arrived at the course at 9:12 a.m. The second round was delayed because of an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian outside the course. Tee times were moved back an hour and 20 minutes, pushing Scheffler’s start past 10 a.m.

Scheffler, who began on the back nine, made birdie at the par-5 10th and then bogey at the par-4 11th.

The world No. 1 opened in 4-under 67, placing him five shots back of first-round leader Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler has won four of his last five Tour starts, including the Masters Tournament. His wife, Meredith, gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Bennett, on May 8.