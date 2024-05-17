Scottie Scheffler releases Instagram statement following Friday arrest at PGA Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Preakness Previews
How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes: TV and stream info, schedule, start time, top horses, poll position
Black Eyed Susan Cocktail and Flower with Horseshoe
Black-Eyed Susan Preakness Stakes cocktail: Recipe, how to make, ingredients, tradition, origin
Preakness odds
How to watch the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes: Date, streaming, post time, odds, poll positions, payouts

Top Clips

nbc_dps_schefllerarrested_240517.jpg
Scheffler arrested, released before PGA Round 2
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar lands on Forbes Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes
nbc_pft_christmasschedule_240517.jpg
Do Christmas games add to need for a second bye?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Preakness Previews
How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes: TV and stream info, schedule, start time, top horses, poll position
Black Eyed Susan Cocktail and Flower with Horseshoe
Black-Eyed Susan Preakness Stakes cocktail: Recipe, how to make, ingredients, tradition, origin
Preakness odds
How to watch the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes: Date, streaming, post time, odds, poll positions, payouts

Top Clips

nbc_dps_schefllerarrested_240517.jpg
Scheffler arrested, released before PGA Round 2
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar lands on Forbes Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes
nbc_pft_christmasschedule_240517.jpg
Do Christmas games add to need for a second bye?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scottie Scheffler releases Instagram statement following Friday arrest at PGA Championship

  
Published May 17, 2024 10:02 AM
Scheffler arrested, released before PGA Round 2
May 17, 2024 09:25 AM
Dan Patrick shares reports on Scottie Scheffler's arrest and release, as well as his initial charges, ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler released a statement to his Instagram page Friday morning in relation to his early-morning arrest while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club for Round 2 of the PGA Championship.

The statement read in full:

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”