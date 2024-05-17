 Skip navigation
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler detained by police ahead of PGA second round, per report
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler detained by police ahead of PGA second round, per report
Second round of PGA Championship delayed after fatal accident

  
Published May 17, 2024 08:10 AM
The second round of the PGA Championship is being delay after a pedestrian fatality Friday outside Valhalla Golf Club.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. ET, when a shuttle bus struck a pedestrian, according to police in an Associated Press report. The man died on the scene.

The incident led to a traffic shutdown. Not related to the fatality, Scottie Scheffler was detained by police for not following police instructions during the jam.

PGA of America officials announced the first tee time would be at 8:35 a.m. It was originally scheduled for 7:15 a.m.