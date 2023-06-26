 Skip navigation
USMNT vs St. Kitts and Nevis: How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, stream

Published June 26, 2023 02:36 PM
Djordje Mihailovic

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 24: Djordje Mihailovic impressed in limited minutes versus Jamaica

(Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The United States men’s national team looks to shake off a challenging 1-1 draw with Jamaica in its Gold Cup opener when it hosts tournament new boys St. Kitts and Nevis in St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Yanks got a late goal from substitute Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati) to get a point against the Reggae Boyz, who made a statement as a tournament contender starting Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray, and Leon Bailey.

Now they go from reggae to sugar for a first-ever meeting with St. Kitts and Nevis, a two-island nation who has never met up with the USMNT. In fact, the Sugar Boyz will be the 100th nation to take on the U.S. men.

Former West Brom star Romaine Sawyers is probably the most recognizable name on the roster, but the 31-year-old is joined by North Carolina FC midfielder Raheem Somersall and 79-cap collector Gerard Williams.

A win for BJ Callaghan’s unit is a must after Trinidad and Tobago beat the Sugar Boyz 3-0 on Sunday.

How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel, streaming in English: FS1
TV Channel, streaming en Espanol: Unimas

USMNT schedule - 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Draw 1-1 vs Jamaica -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Chicago, Illinois

vs St. Kitts and Nevis -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- St. Louis, Missouri

vs Trinidad and Tobago -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Charlotte, North Carolina