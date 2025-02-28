 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 28, 2025 03:30 PM

FA Cup holders Manchester United welcome a Fulham side eyeing a run to a first cup final in 50 years when the two sides tangle at Old Trafford on Sunday.

This fifth round match also gives Fulham a third chance to defeat the Red Devils this season, as Man Utd swept the Premier League series between the sides 1-0 home and away.

United beat Man City to last season’s FA Cup, riding first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to a 2-1 win over their cross-town rivals.

Ruben Amorim would be thrilled to keep another trophy on offer as his topsy-turvy Premier League side has advanced to this stage of the FA Cup as well as the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Jonny Evans (lower back), Toby Collyer (knock), Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Harry Wilson (foot), Kenny Tete (knee), Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (ankle)

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction

Third time could be the charm for Fulham against Man United, as the Cottagers have both been good away from home and are a better team right now. They are certainly more consistent. Fulham, however, were much better against United in their second meeting of this season and Marco Silva’s system is far more settled than Amorim’s looks at Old Trafford. Still... Man United 1-0 Fulham — NM