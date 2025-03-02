Ruben Amorim on FA Cup exit: Manchester United boss praises three Red Devils for their improvement

Ruben Amorim’s latest setback? An FA Cup fifth round exit at home to Fulham, as the Red Devils could only manage 1-1 over 120 minutes before falling 4-3 in penalties.

The first six penalties between the two sides were converted before Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee, leaving Antonee Robinson’s converted penalty as the difference maker.

Man United out-attempted the Cottagers 20-12 and won both the xG and big chances battles, but only got a Bruno Fernandes goal set-up by Diogo Dalot as Leno made eight saves over 120 minutes as a bit of penalty foreshadowing.

What did Amorim say after the game? Amorim thinks it’s not about effort but about the current quality of the players, and it’s hard to argue when looking at the attackers aside from Bruno Fernandes.

Ruben Amorim on FA Cup exit: Manchester United must become Premier League force

“It’s harder for us to go and press a little bit high but we managed to do it and score,” Amorim said. “I think we have the best chances in the game. In the end, the penalties can go both ways and today wasn’t our way.

“I think we are better in the first ball than the second ball. I think it is also sometimes the quality of the players. Bruno, Casemiro, and Josh [Zirkzee] are improving a lot.”

On penalty shootout: “I try to relax the players and they know that it is something that is technical but you have to be relaxed and confident.

What to look for now: “The goal is to win the Premier League. I know that we are losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what. it’s impossible to know but you start understanding the players are better and we understand the league. We’ll see in the future. .... It’s really important but we have to recover the players. They were really tired and we have three days and then here at Old Trafford against Arsenal.”