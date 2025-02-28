 Skip navigation
How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 28, 2025 02:58 PM

Newcastle United’s quest to reach a second final this year will require a takedown of a fellow Premier League top-half contender, as Brighton & Hove Albion head to St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Not counting Championship division titles, Newcastle have not won a domestic cup since the days of Jackie Milburn, beating Manchester City in the 1954-55 final. They face Liverpool for the League Cup Final later this month.

Brighton last reached a final in the 1982-83 FA Cup, their only domestic final appearance since beginning play in 1901.

The Seagulls have won four-straight games in all competitions including their Feb. 8 win over Chelsea in the fourth round of this tournament. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has his men just a point behind sixth-place Newcastle, who beat them at St. James’ Park earlier this season. The two sides meet in Week 35 of the Premier League season.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8:45am ET Sunday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (knee| QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (knee), Joelinton (knee), Alexander Isak (groin)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Dunk (abdominal), Igor Julio (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Joel Veltman (ankle)

Newcastle vs Brighton prediction

Newcastle have some big potential absences and will not be risking any of them unnecessarily with the League Cup Final just two weeks away. But St. James’ Park is a difficult place for visitors in cup ties, and the Magpies will count on that to help level out any personnel disadvantages. This should be a water-tight affair, and may require penalties. Newcastle 1-1 (3-4 pens) Brighton.