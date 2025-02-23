Inter Miami schedule, Lionel Messi stats for 2025 MLS season, Leagues Cup, Club World Cup
One day, presumably, Lionel Messi will emerge from a postseason and look every bit of his years.
That day has not yet come, however, as the 37-year-old Argentine has started Inter Miami’s 2025 season in terrific shape.
The Herons got a Messi assist to take a lead at NYCFC in their MLS season opener, then went down a goal and a man before Messi — after around 100 minutes on the pitch — made sure his team got a point from the affair.
And so it’s no surprise that the David Beckham-owned Miami are among the favorites to win it all in MLS.
It’s going to be a very busy spring, summer, and fall for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, who are led by Javier Mascherano in their defense of the Supporters’ Shield and quest for a first MLS Cup.
What are Lionel Messi’s stats in MLS with Inter Miami?
Messi’s numbers are ridiculous even before the age qualifier, as the 37-year-old has 35 goals and 20 assists in 41 games with the club.
2025 season
MLS: 1 game, 2 assists
CONCACAF Champions Cup: 1 game, 1 goal
All competitions: 2 games, 1 goal, 2 assists
2024 season
MLS: 22 games, 21 goals, 11 assists
CONCACAF Champions Cup: 3 games, 2 goals, 2 assists
All competitions: 25 games, 23 goals, 13 assists
2023 season
MLS: 6 games, 1 goal, 2 assists
U.S. Open Cup: 1 game, 2 assists
Leagues Cup: 7 games, 10 goals, 1 assist
All competitions: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists
Below is everything you need for this season, including the Inter Miami 2025 schedule in full.
Golazo de Telasco tras un pase magistral de Leo Messi 😮💨 🇦🇷🤝🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/W6j8DDM2kq— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 23, 2025
When did the 2025 MLS season start?
The 2025 MLS season kicked off on February 22.
What was Inter Miami’s first game of the 2025 MLS season?
The Herons drew New York City 2-2 on February 23. Messi set up both goals, sandwiched around a pair of NYCFC goals and a Miami red card. Drama.
Who are Inter Miami’s biggest contenders for MLS glory?
The likes of FC Cincinnati, LAFC, and reigning MLS Cup champs LA Galaxy are all hoping to make compete for Miami’s Supporters’ Shield and also make deep runs in the playoffs.
Inter Miami 2025 schedule, results
All kick off times listed as ET
CONCACAF Champions Cup schedule
February 19 — at Sporting KC — Won 1-0 — Started, 1 goal
February 25 — vs Sporting KC — 8pm
Inter Miami’s MLS regular season schedule
February 22 — vs New York City FC — Draw 2-2 — Started, 2 assists
March 2 — at Houston Dynamo, 7pm
March 9 — vs Charlotte FC, 4pm
March 16 — at Atlanta United, 7pm
March 29 — vs Philadelphia Union, 7:30pm
April 6 — vs Toronto FC, 7pm
April 13 — at Chicago Fire, 4:30pm
April 19 — at Columbus Crew, 4:30pm
April 26 — vs FC Dallas, 7:30pm
May 3 — vs New York Red Bulls, 7:30pm
May 10 — at Minnesota United, 4:30pm
May 14 — at San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30pm
Mat 18 — vs Orlando City, 7pm
May 24 — at Philadelphia Union, 7:30pm
May 28 — vs Montreal Impact, 7:30pm
May 31 — vs Columbus Crew, 7:30pm
June 28 — vs Atlanta United, 7:30pm
July 5 — at Montreal Impact, 7:30pm
July 9 — at New England Revolution, 7:30pm
July 12 — vs Nashville SC, 7:30pm
July 16 — at FC Cincinnati, 7:30pm
July 19 — at New York Red Bulls, 7:30pm
July 26 — vs FC Cincinnati, 7pm
August 10 — at Orlando City, 8pm
August 16 — vs LA Galaxy, 7:30pm
August 23 — at DC United, 7:30pm
August 30 — vs Chicago Fire, 7:30pm
September 13 — at Charlotte FC, 7:30pm
September 16 — vs Seattle Sounders, 7:30pm
September 20 — vs DC United, 7:30pm
September 24 — at New York City FC, 7:30pm
September 27 — at Toronto FC, 4:30pm
October 4 — vs New England Revolution, 7:30pm
October 18 — at Nashville SC, 6pm
FIFA Club World Cup schedule
June 14 — vs Al Ahly, 8pm
June 19 — vs Porto, 3pm
June 23 — vs Palmeiras, 9pm
Leagues Cup schedule
July 30 — vs Atlas
August 2 — vs Necaxa
August 6 — vs Pumas UNAM