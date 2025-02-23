Inter Miami schedule, Lionel Messi stats for 2025 MLS season, Leagues Cup, Club World Cup

One day, presumably, Lionel Messi will emerge from a postseason and look every bit of his years.

That day has not yet come, however, as the 37-year-old Argentine has started Inter Miami’s 2025 season in terrific shape.

The Herons got a Messi assist to take a lead at NYCFC in their MLS season opener, then went down a goal and a man before Messi — after around 100 minutes on the pitch — made sure his team got a point from the affair.

And so it’s no surprise that the David Beckham-owned Miami are among the favorites to win it all in MLS.

It’s going to be a very busy spring, summer, and fall for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, who are led by Javier Mascherano in their defense of the Supporters’ Shield and quest for a first MLS Cup.

What are Lionel Messi’s stats in MLS with Inter Miami?

Messi’s numbers are ridiculous even before the age qualifier, as the 37-year-old has 35 goals and 20 assists in 41 games with the club.

2025 season

MLS: 1 game, 2 assists

CONCACAF Champions Cup: 1 game, 1 goal

All competitions: 2 games, 1 goal, 2 assists

2024 season

MLS: 22 games, 21 goals, 11 assists

CONCACAF Champions Cup: 3 games, 2 goals, 2 assists

All competitions: 25 games, 23 goals, 13 assists

2023 season

MLS: 6 games, 1 goal, 2 assists

U.S. Open Cup: 1 game, 2 assists

Leagues Cup: 7 games, 10 goals, 1 assist

All competitions: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists

Below is everything you need for this season, including the Inter Miami 2025 schedule in full.

Golazo de Telasco tras un pase magistral de Leo Messi 😮‍💨 🇦🇷🤝🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/W6j8DDM2kq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 23, 2025

When did the 2025 MLS season start?

The 2025 MLS season kicked off on February 22.

What was Inter Miami’s first game of the 2025 MLS season?

The Herons drew New York City 2-2 on February 23. Messi set up both goals, sandwiched around a pair of NYCFC goals and a Miami red card. Drama.

Who are Inter Miami’s biggest contenders for MLS glory?

The likes of FC Cincinnati, LAFC, and reigning MLS Cup champs LA Galaxy are all hoping to make compete for Miami’s Supporters’ Shield and also make deep runs in the playoffs.

Inter Miami 2025 schedule, results

All kick off times listed as ET

CONCACAF Champions Cup schedule

February 19 — at Sporting KC — Won 1-0 — Started, 1 goal

February 25 — vs Sporting KC — 8pm

Inter Miami’s MLS regular season schedule

February 22 — vs New York City FC — Draw 2-2 — Started, 2 assists

March 2 — at Houston Dynamo, 7pm

March 9 — vs Charlotte FC, 4pm

March 16 — at Atlanta United, 7pm

March 29 — vs Philadelphia Union, 7:30pm

April 6 — vs Toronto FC, 7pm

April 13 — at Chicago Fire, 4:30pm

April 19 — at Columbus Crew, 4:30pm

April 26 — vs FC Dallas, 7:30pm

May 3 — vs New York Red Bulls, 7:30pm

May 10 — at Minnesota United, 4:30pm

May 14 — at San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30pm

Mat 18 — vs Orlando City, 7pm

May 24 — at Philadelphia Union, 7:30pm

May 28 — vs Montreal Impact, 7:30pm

May 31 — vs Columbus Crew, 7:30pm

June 28 — vs Atlanta United, 7:30pm

July 5 — at Montreal Impact, 7:30pm

July 9 — at New England Revolution, 7:30pm

July 12 — vs Nashville SC, 7:30pm

July 16 — at FC Cincinnati, 7:30pm

July 19 — at New York Red Bulls, 7:30pm

July 26 — vs FC Cincinnati, 7pm

August 10 — at Orlando City, 8pm

August 16 — vs LA Galaxy, 7:30pm

August 23 — at DC United, 7:30pm

August 30 — vs Chicago Fire, 7:30pm

September 13 — at Charlotte FC, 7:30pm

September 16 — vs Seattle Sounders, 7:30pm

September 20 — vs DC United, 7:30pm

September 24 — at New York City FC, 7:30pm

September 27 — at Toronto FC, 4:30pm

October 4 — vs New England Revolution, 7:30pm

October 18 — at Nashville SC, 6pm

FIFA Club World Cup schedule

June 14 — vs Al Ahly, 8pm

June 19 — vs Porto, 3pm

June 23 — vs Palmeiras, 9pm

Leagues Cup schedule

July 30 — vs Atlas

August 2 — vs Necaxa

August 6 — vs Pumas UNAM

