MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
No. 1 again: Christopher Bell scores second consecutive victory with COTA triumph
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Joe Highsmith goes from making cut on the number to winning Cognizant Classic
Connecticut v South Carolina
South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

Top Clips

Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
nbc_wcbb_desktalk_250302.jpg
Expect Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa to make noise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4

March 2, 2025 06:04 PM
Watch the action from the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
nbc_golf_highsmithintv_250302.jpg
1:36
Highsmith plays ‘best round’ of life in victory
nbc_golf_knappblowup_250302.jpg
1:24
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
nbc_golf_cognizantrd3ehl_250301.jpg
15:41
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
3:05
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
pavon_site.jpg
12:55
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
2:09
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
2:20
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
nbc_golf_cognizantrd1_250227.jpg
12:24
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_woodlandwalkandtalk_250227.jpg
1:48
Woodland in ‘a lot better place’ than a year ago
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250227.jpg
4:03
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National
