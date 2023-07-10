USMNT vs Panama live! How to watch, stream, start time, preview

The United States men’s national team has showcased its depth at the 2023 Gold Cup, and interim coach BJ Callaghan is two matches from posting an unbeaten tenure complete with two trophies.

Next up for the USMNT is Panama at 7:30pm ET Wednesday, as the Yanks move past their shootout win over Canada to stare down a Canaleros side that pasted Qatar 4-0 in the quarterfinal round.

The U.S. flipped its roster after its Europe-heavy side won the CONCACAF Nations League, and now a team largely full of MLS talent is bidding to get the program its eighth Gold Cup.

Mexico’s already on eight and plays a resurgent Jamaica in the other semifinal.

Panama has played in two Gold Cup finals, losing the 2005 and 2013 editions to the USMNT.

The departures of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and others following the Nations League has allowed lesser-known USMNT players to seize the headlines.

Gianluca Busio, DeJuan Jones, and Cade Cowell are among the ‘green’ players to capture eyeballs at the Gold Cup.

Matt Turner is one of the holdovers from the CNL and was the star in penalties against Canada. Jesus Ferreira has six goals in the tournament on hat tricks versus St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Gold Cup Final will be staged at 7:30pm ET Sunday in Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

How to watch USMNT vs Panama live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 pm ET, Wednesday

Where: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

TV Channel, streaming in English: FS1

TV Channel, streaming en Español: Univision

USMNT schedule - 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Draw 1-1 vs Jamaica -- June 24, 9:30pm ET -- Chicago, Illinois

Win 6-0 vs St. Kitts and Nevis -- June 28, 9:30pm ET -- St. Louis, Missouri

Win 6-0 Trinidad and Tobago -- July 2, 7pm ET -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Win 2-2 (3-2 PKs) Canada -- July 9, 7:30pm ET — Cincinnati, Ohio